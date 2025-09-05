James Gunn Announces ‘Superman’ Follow-Up Called ‘Man of Tomorrow’ For 2027 Release While Maintaining A Vague Definition Of A Sequel

Superman (David Corenswet) relives childhood memories from Earth in Superman (2025), DC Studios

James Gunn’s Superman is already getting a sequel. We know, weird and kind of sudden, right? Well, it’s not April, and this is no joke. Gunn announced it himself on social media with a title and a release date (for now).

Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) snaps a selfie amidst the Man of Steel’s (David Corenswet) battle with the Hammer of Boravia (TBA) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Taking a page from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and the DCEU, the sequel is called “Man of Tomorrow.” Moreover, it will be released on July 9th, 2027, according to Gunn and his socials, but especially Instagram, the sibling site to Gunn’s preferred app, Threads.

Gunn’s post included art by DC Comics’s Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee that could hint at the story. Lex is in his battle armor, and Superman, unintimidated, leans against him, holding a screwdriver. This is causing many to speculate that the two put their differences aside (like Godzilla and Kong) to fight a bigger threat.

Jim Lee art via James Gunn on Instagram

That could be anything – Zod, Doomsday, Brainiac – but nobody, outside Gunn, Peter Safran, and people internally at DC and Warner Bros., knows what the filmmaker/head of creative’s plan is (or if he even has one). Gunn recently announced he finished the treatment for this next chapter in the “Superman Saga,” and that’s frankly all we know.

It’s being called a sequel by most, even a direct one, although Gunn is loose with the definition. To him, Peacemaker is a sequel to Superman, which is why his film’s digital release coincided with the premiere of the HBO Max series, despite the explicit content causing a stir.

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) can’t believe Max Lord (Sean Gunn) trusted him with the A/V setup in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 “The Ties That Grind” (2025), DC Studios

That technically makes Lanterns a sequel to Superman too with the involvement of Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) in the upcoming series, plus his Peacemaker cameo. Supergirl should also be considered one since she is family to Kal-El and crashed the party late after he wrapped up his adventure.

Gunn tried to clarify what Man of Tomorrow is within the canon, but only made things more confusing. Answering a fan on Threads, he said it’s a movie in which Superman has a major role, but it is not Superman 2. So, we’re dealing with a sequel, yet not (or something).

Superman 2 status via James Gunn on Threads

Announcing another sequel or semi-sequel in the saga this soon is perplexing for many reasons. Still, the biggest elephant in the room is the question mark hanging over Superman’s box office. It’s big enough to throw The Riddler for a loop to be quite honest.

The film is considered a flop by many analysts who have taken a serious look at the numbers. Thus, they suspect DC/Warner is putting on a brave face and saying it is a success in public while internally they feel different, putting their appointed savior, Gunn, in an awkward position.

To get the full story, watch Price of Reason’s video essay below:

