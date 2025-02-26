James Gunn Confirms Robert Pattinson Becoming The DCU’s Batman Is “Definitely Not The Plan” For ‘The Brave And The Bold’

Robert Pattinson in costume at the scene of the crime in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Studios is juggling a lot of content for the Batman IP lately, though most of it is so early in development that there is a serious question of whether any of it will inevitably enter production with a substantial writer or director attached.

The Dark Knight (Michael Keaton) points the finger at Joker (Jack Nicholson) for his origin in Batman (1989), Warner Bros. Pictures

Some scoopers out there began to think the studio and its presidents, James Gunn and Peter Safran, would save time and energy by just grafting Robert Pattinson into the DCU.

However, this is the Internet which is prone to runaway rumors, and that’s what the web is giving us again, according to the noted intel purveyor MyTimeToShineHello. “Robert Pattinson is 100% not the DCU Batman. A new actor will take on that role,” the X account posted (via ComicBookMovie).

Batman (Robert Pattinson) deals out vengeance in the rain in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Safran and Gunn cleared the air further at a press event attended by representatives from Screen Rant, among others, where Gunn confirmed it isn’t happening. Pattinson will stay put in his corner of the multiverse. Said Gunn, “It’s certainly not the plan.”

Safran chimed in to explain, “We love him [Pattinson], but we’ve got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It’s imperative. That’s the plan for The Brave and the Bold.” He added that they stand by Matt Reeves’ vision and are still waiting on his script for The Batman 2.

Alfred (Andy Serkis) reads the riot act to Bruce (Robert Pattinson) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

It wasn’t a spoiler or much of a shock at this point to learn Reeves hasn’t submitted a screenplay yet, but the director has shared his idea for the story with Gunn, Safran, Pattinson, and also The Batman’s Alfred, Andy Serkis.

The DC Studios execs are encouraged by what they’ve seen and Pattinson is enraptured. “I know what it’s about now. Matt is a very careful writer,” he said to Extra. “But I finally now know what it’s about, and it’s very cool. So I’m very excited.”

“I talked to Matt recently because I was doing the press thing with him about The Penguin, I interviewed him,” confessed Serkis to Screen Rant last month. “He told me the story of The Batman 2, and I’m so excited for it!”

Reeves’ follow-up to The Penguin and his 2022 effort has been pushed way back to late 2027 while The Brave and The Bold is “coming together very nicely,” Safran says.

