James Gunn’s ‘Man of Tomorrow’ Tease Highly Suggests What We All Suspect — Brainiac Is The Big Threat

Brainiac (John Noble) brags about his evil genius in Superman: Unbound (2013), Warner Bros. Animation

Director James Gunn shared a first look at his script for Man of Tomorrow, the next installment in his “Superman Saga,” and it has everyone saying the same thing: ‘We knew it!’

Superman (David Corenswet) breaks out in Superman (2025), DC Studios

As he often does, Gunn posted a photo all over his social media of the script’s cover page. Normally, there is nothing remarkable about that, but Gunn added a nuanced detail that might be a clue into the contents.

The front page shows an illustration straight out of an anatomy textbook depicting the muscles, organs, and soft tissue inside a human head. Moreover, the brain features most prominently. One example of Gunn’s post from Threads is below.

James Gunn (@JamesGunn) gives a glimpse inside his mind on Threads

Everyone is running with this as confirmation of Brainiac, who has been waiting in the wings to collect a live-action cinematic appearance for a long time. Gunn previously teased that The Man of Steel would team up with Lex to face a “much bigger threat” in Man of Tomorrow, and Brainiac was the number-one guess. The problem is, for this setup to work, the rotten-to-the-core Luthor has to perform an about-face.

After nearly ripping reality apart in the last movie, that is a nigh insurmountable challenge. However, Gunn thinks he can accomplish it, and additionally wants to show audiences a more “heroic” side to the DCU’s Lex Luthor. “I think I’m just more interested in getting into the heart of Lex and seeing how he fits into all of this,” he explained in an interview with The Ringer-Verse on YouTube.

“I think getting to know more of Lex as a human being. We saw a lot about the evil part of Lex. He’s pretty evil. He, as a character, is really interesting. There’s something, despite everything, that is incredibly heroic about Lex,” Gunn continued.

“Take aside morality, which is hard to do, but here is this guy who is saying, ‘You can hold up a building. You can shoot down planes with your eyes. F– you, I’m going to kick your ass because I’m better than you. I can’t help but admire his tenacity and his ego. His ambition is beyond compare. He’s the underdog,” he added (via ComicBookMovie).

“Yeah, sure, he’s got a lot of corporate power that he can use to manipulate things, but he can’t fly into outer space, lift up a building, or punch something across three states,” said the DC Studios co-CEO. “He’s a guy, and I f–ing love that.”

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) hunts for anything he can use against Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release in July 2027. Its genesis came about suddenly and marked another pivot in the Gods and Monsters slate, assuming that’s still a thing internally at DC Studios.

