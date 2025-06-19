James Gunn Seemingly Confirms DC Studios Canceled ‘Sgt. Rock’ Because The Script Was No Good

"It's a trap!" Sgt. Rock (Maury Sterling) orders Easy Company to fall back in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode "Cheers to the Tin Man" (2024), DC Studios

It appears Sgt. Rock won’t be drafted into service in the DCU as, based on recent remarks made by James Gunn about the state of the Universe, the film is no longer happening officially. This is despite information in reports indicating there might be a chance production could proceed next year.

James Gunn celebrates Sgt. Rock on X

However, every outlet running with the news is proclaiming the project is a casualty of war, and moreover, because Gunn and DC Studios Co-President Peter Safran were not fond of the script. “Yeah. We just killed a project. Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good,” he explained to Rolling Stone.

Other projects stand in contrast to the project believed to be Sgt. Rock due to Gunn being blown away by the script. “And we’ve been really lucky so far, because Supergirl’s script was so f–ing good off the bat. And then Lanterns came in, and the script was so f–ing good. Clayface, same thing. So f–ing good. So we have these scripts that we’ve been really lucky with or wise in our choices or whatever the combination is,” he continued.

Matt Hagen (Ron Perlman) was a man of 1000 faces in Batman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 5 “Feat of Clay, Pt. 2” (1992), Warner Bros. Animation

Clayface, Supergirl (formerly “[colon] Woman of Tomorrow“), and Lanterns are finished or on track to meet their release dates. The same can’t be said for The Brave and The Bold, which has Andy Muschietti attached to direct, but is inert right now. The Batman 2 is also slow-moving, as is the Matt Reeves-produced Dynamic Duo that we know little about other than there will be two Robins and puppets.

Gunn has admitted in the past that additional projects such as Booster Gold and Waller, which were announced with the establishment of DC Studios, still aren’t where he wants them to be. However, he has kept his promise that nothing will move forward without a script. If those scripts are free of messaging or agendas is another story.

Sgt. Rock was almost directed by Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name) from a script by his Challengers collaborator Justin Kuritzkes. Reportedly, the plot was closer to Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider than Guadagnino’s usual gay-themed melodramas, but that remains unconfirmed.

