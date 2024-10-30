John Turturro Did Not Return As Carmine Falcone In ‘The Penguin’ Because Of The Increased Violence Against Women: “That’s Not My Thing”

Falcone (John Turturro) is brought down by an assassin's bullet in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros Pictures

The Batman actor John Turturro sat The Penguin out even though Carmine Falcone appeared in the series, but the actor explained why. Though there were a few reasons, one stands out.

Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) reads Falcone (John Turturro) his rights in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking with Variety about other projects, Turturro revealed he was uncomfortable with the level of violence against women compared to the film. “In the show, there was a lot of violence towards women, and that’s not my thing,” he said.

There were such instances of violence in the movie, especially at the climax when Falcone attacks Selina who was secretly his daughter. It also came to light that Carmine murdered her mother, one of his mistresses.

Batman and Selina on a terrace in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Other examples included Selina’s roommate, but Turturro sees a difference between the way things play out on the big screen and the way business is conducted on the smaller scale.

“It happens off-screen,” said the actor. “It’s scarier that way.” Turturro also stated that he did what he set out to with Falcone, which gives the impression he feels he played a complete arc.

Falcone (John Turturro) tells Oz (ColinFarrell) what he really thinks in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros Pictures

Scheduling was another factor that led to Shazam! and Sinestro actor Mark Strong stepping in as a younger Falcone who let’s his daughter Sofia (Cristina Milioti) take the fall for his crimes as The Hangman.

When the series picks up, she is now free to muscle in, all the way to the head of the family. This is not good for Oz (Colin Farrell) who has his own plans that involve working with the rival Maroni clan to play both sides. He’s also responsible for impulsively killing Sofia’s brother she had a close bond with.

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin (2024), HBO Max

Penguin showrunner Lauren Lefranc addressed Turturro’s reasons in an interview with The Wrap. “I completely respect an actor who doesn’t want to take on a role for whatever their personal reasons,” she said.

“I only want people to join our show who are excited and want to further the story we’re trying to tell. I think Mark Strong did a really fantastic job. He made the character his own and also really honored what John Turturro did,” Lefranc added.

Mark Strong takes over as Carmine Falcone in The Penguin season 1 episode 4, “Cent’Anni” (2024), Max

However, she says schedules were the biggest factor in preventing Turturro’s return. Lefranc shared as well there is a consensus between her and Matt Reeves about Falcone’s violent nature, and they believe Strong is consistent with what Turturro developed.

