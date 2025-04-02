Ketchup Entertainment Acquires ‘Coyote vs Acme’, Will Release It Next Year

The battle for one shelved Warner Bros. movie is over. The studio reached a deal with Ketchup Entertainment and Coyote vs. Acme will now be released, though not right away.

According to The Wrap, “Ketchup Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to the live-action/CG hybrid film from Warner Bros., the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, but an insider pegged the deal at around $50 million.”

Coyote vs. Acme was shelved with the goal of a tax write off for Warner as they continue to look for ways to save money under Discovery’s David Zaslav. However, they started to pursue the potential of selling the rights after a while.

Originally seeking $75-85M, Warner looked to more upscale parties like Amazon, Netflix, and Paramount. They all passed and Ketchup swooped in for negotiations. This is all happening while their previous Looney Tunes-related acquisition, The Day the Earth Blew Up, is in theaters.

Warner must be happy with the way that film is performing if they trust Ketchup, a new and small outfit, to give Coyote vs. Acme the exposure fans and its makers have been begging for.

The film stars Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer when he takes Acme to court for all the defective traps that they sent him in his failed quest to capture The Roadrunner. It also stars John Cena as an attorney for the defense.

Forte might be taking a victory lap with this news as the actor/comedian and MacGruber star irately expressed his displeasure with Warner’s decision to shelve the movie for so long. He called the move BS back in February.

“My thoughts were that it’s f–king bulls–t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than it got,” he said when MovieWeb brought it up. “I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it. But it makes my blood boil.”

No release date is set, but Coyote vs. Acme is expected to see the light at some point in 2026.

