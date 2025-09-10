‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’ Leaks Could Confirm SpaceGodzilla Or Another Cosmic Threat, Plus The Death Of A Major Titan

Kong is feeling the heat of Brazil in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary Pictures

The MonsterVerse is not immune to massive leaks, some of which turn out to be true, and this year has been full of them regarding the next release in the franchise, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. This film, now in production, already got everyone talking with its first tease that strongly hinted many a kaiju fan’s wish will be granted, and SpaceGodzilla will finally touch down and wreak havoc.

An Earth-threatening situation arises in the Godzilla x Kong: Supernova teaser (2025), Warner Bros./Legendary Pictures

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Home Alone’ Director Chris Columbus Recalls Being Fired From A Fantastic Four Film For Having “Too Much Of An Opinion”

The big-shouldered behemoth’s arrival is just one potentiality we have to decipher from a post by Kaiju No. 14 on X, which was covered by DangerVille on YouTube. It all starts with a post that may have been taken down as it’s showing the front page to the Supernova screenplay written by David Callaham and revised by Michael Lloyd Green.

Kaiju No. 14 continues with a series of emojis that subtly offer clues to spoilers, but they are hard to figure out, if not maddening. First, is a snowy ice cap that DangerVille thinks represents the Hollow Earth where the film will start. Then there’s an icon signifying Utah which is doubling for Sedona, Arizona, where the emergency was detected in the teaser.

Next in line is the emoji of a traditional Japanese structure followed by two girls, which DangerVille takes as an indication we will be seeing a new set of Mothra twins in Japan at some point in the story. If the emojis spoil things happening in order, the emissaries of the Queen of the Monsters probably show up early in the first act.

The succeeding emojis – space, an asteroid, and a sauropod – need no explanation as far as we or DangerViller are concerned. Without saying so, it’s basically a further wink that SpaceGodzilla is coming. It could be another Titan, say, Keizer Ghidorah or something original, but the list of interstellar monsters in Godzilla canon is small.

After that, there is a salad emoji, which is open to a wide berth of interpretation. It could be a cryptic admission of a plant-based kaiju like Biollante or, in a “stretch” mentioned by DangerVille, King Caesar (as in “Caesar salad”) could be awakened to help do battle against the looming threat from above.

Kaiju No. 14 (@14_ kaiju) on X

Next, we get grim as the emojis represent cold, sleep, and death. Shimo, a monster with the power of Absolute Zero, is the prime suspect here. This could mean she is put to sleep or even killed by the forces at work, and would be a monumental death, although we are talking about a character introduced in the last film.

Still, anything that takes out an Alpha Titan that can bring about a world-ending ice age could become a new King among Monsters. It at least would threaten Godzilla’s reign at the top.

The rest of the emojis are too ambiguous to decipher. Though they could be references to locations of battles, resting places of new Titans, and even a potential squadron of humans fighting back against monsters.

Kaiju No. 14² (@RealKaiju14) on X

That last point is bolstered by rumors of mechanized Titans that humanity could use to neutralize Godzilla and Kong. However, we’ll have to see more clips and a trailer or two before we draw any conclusions. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova rampages into theaters on March 26, 2027.

NEXT: ‘Primitive War’ Review – The Real Jurassic Rebirth

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine