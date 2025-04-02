Pluto TV Celebrates The Halfway Point To Halloween With ‘April Ghouls!’ Horrorthon

Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss) emerges from the cabin's cellar in Evil Dead (1981), Renaissance Pictures

On the heels of Shudder announcing the lineup for their annual Halfway To Halloween celebration that starts on April 4th, Pluto TV has fired back with their own mix of midyear frights to greet the oncoming spring season that’s called “April Ghouls!” The month-long festivities include the premieres of 25 new horror titles that span from the Golden ’80s to now, and it will be available for the more than reasonable price of $0.

Pluto TV is aiming to make April Ghouls out of us all on the road to Halloween. Credit: Jesus Martinez

Among the titles are Halloween staples such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Deliver Us from Evil, The Evil Dead, Fright Night, Idle Hands, Oculus, The Ring, Silent Hill, Skinwalkers, Urban Legend, etc. All of which will be aired across their custom channels such as Cine Terror, Pluto TV Horror, Universal Monsters (my personal favorite), and more. It is sure to be an experience that will launch boomers back to the simpler days of channel surfing, and the extinct excitement that came with seeing that an absolute banger was coming on later.

The popular streaming platform will also be hosting several horror-themed programming blocks during the month. They’ll include “Franchise Fridays,” dedicated to both Children of the Corn and Friday the 13th on April 11th, as well as one themed to “Monsters of Literature” on April 23rd that will feature the Penny Dreadful classics, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. On top of this mountain of morbid flavor will be episodes of The Walking Dead, and hands-down the greatest television series in the history of existence, Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone.

Jerry Dandridge (Chris Sarandon) tries to get company out of his house before sunrise in Fright Night (1985), Columbia Pictures

Will this bring forth a resurgence of the good ol’ days when it felt like every channel was showing horror movies all day and night through the sacred month of October? The answer to this is still uncertain, but we can still cross our fingers, toes, and eyes that it will. Let this sate the appetite of my fellow horror hounds, or at least until I call for them to come join me once again as we go Bounding Into Halloween in exactly six months. Until that glorious moment, Pluto TV’s April Ghouls celebration kicked off April 1st, and here’s a list of the horror flicks that will be available to stream:

30 Days of Night & 30 Days of Night: Dark Days

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Deliver Us from Evil

The Evil Dead (1983)

Fright Night (1985)

Grace: The Possession

Idle Hands

Oculus

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paranormal Activity 1-4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Pet

Pet Sematary II

Quarantine

The Ring, The Ring Two & Rings

Silent Hill

Skinwalkers

Urban Legend, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, and Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Wolf

