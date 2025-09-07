Sam Raimi Involved In Rebooting ‘Magic’, The 1978 Forerunner To Killer Doll Cult Classics, Which Starred A Pre-Hannibal Anthony Hopkins

Fats gets played with but he doesn't play around in Magic (1978), 20th Century Fox

Master of horror Sam Raimi is teaming up with a rising name in the genre, Weapons producer Roy Lee, to raise a cult classic from obscurity. The duo are coming together to conjure up the kind of “Magic” that brings inanimate objects to life; in this case, a ventriloquist’s dummy

Odin (Anthony Hopkins) serves judgement on Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: Rumor: Universal Pictures ‘Knight Rider’ Revival Is Tied To A Shared Universe That Will Include ‘Airwolf’ And ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ Reboots

Per The Hollywood Reporter, they, along with Lionsgate, are developing a remake of Magic, the 1978 thriller about a ‘living ’ that was part of the act of a crazed, fed-up ventriloquist played by Anthony Hopkins. Dreading a TV deal, the ventriloquist, Corky (Hopkins), retreats to the Catskills with his playmate, Fats.

Instead of a relaxing vacation, Corky’s mental state is worsened when Fats shows signs of life and a taste for murder – or so it seems.

Fats creepily looking over Anthony Hopkins’s shoulder in Magic (1978), 20th Century Fox

Raimi and Lee are bringing in extra scary might to pen the screenplay. Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the pair responsible for Freddy vs. Jason and the Friday the 13th remake (which was Jason’s last outing to date at Crystal Lake in 2009), are tapped to write.

The film is co-produced by Chris Hammond and Tim Sullivan, who have been championing this project for a while. Sullivan is called a devotee of the original and with Lionsgate, he and Hammond, “spent considerable time tracking down and bringing together the rights holders of the original film,” says THR.

So, this is a labor of love though Magic might seem like a minor entry in Hopkins’s career in retrospect. Still, it had serious talent behind it.

Burgess Meredith sees potential in Magic (1978), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Horror INC Announces That A New ‘Friday The 13th’ Game And Movie Are Underway

The film was directed by Richard Attenborough (Jurassic Park) and written by William Goldman, based on his novel. It co-starred Ann-Margaret and Burgess Meredith, who was in the middle of a career resurgence after Rocky and Batman.

One thing that stood out about the film was its marketing which creepily focused on Fats as movies like this should. Take the following 30-second TV spot, for instance, where Fats (voiced by Jerry Orbach) casts a faux spell and declares “we’re dead.”

This spot was homaged by a spot promoting the Chucky TV series in 2021. It might be coincidental, but it is a fitting tribute when Fats arguably walked so Chucky could ‘Play’ – stalking and slashing while at it.

Magic gets favorable reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, especially among critics, and is free to watch on most streaming apps including Amazon and Tubi.

NEXT: Thor’s Anthony Hopkins: “Actors Are Pretty Stupid. My Opinion Is Not Worth Anything”

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine