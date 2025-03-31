‘Snow White’ Star Gal Gadot Says She Is Apolitical After “Advocating” For Israelis Taken Hostage By Hamas: “Who Cares About The Celebrity Talking About Politics? I’m An Artist. I Want To Entertain People.”

As an Israeli actress, Gal Gadot is uniquely positioned to be a diplomat for her people much like Wonder Woman is for Themyscira. The thing is the duty is thrust upon her as of late by tragic circumstances, which also parallels the hero’s journey of Diana Prince.

The events of October 7th, 2023, resulted in an ongoing hostage crisis and a renewed focus on Gaza. People in Hollywood are picking sides with most, including Gadot’s Snow White co-star Rachel Zegler, choosing Palestine quite publicly.

Gadot, of course, supports her home country, putting her in an awkward position with the acting crowd’s orthodoxy. Inside reports suggest it is difficult for her to coexist with Zegler for the promotional tour of their Disney remake.

For Gadot, this is an anomaly in her career as she claims she wishes to be politically neutral despite the pressure. “There is a challenge for people to speak on social media because there is so much hate going on and so many bots and so many angry people that are looking for a cause,” she said to Variety.

She would rather not engage in that caterwauling. “After October 7th [2023], I don’t talk politics — because who cares about the celebrity talking about politics? I’m an artist. I want to entertain people. I want to bring hope and be a beacon of light whenever I say anything about the world,” Gadot added.

However, the crisis stirred something inside her. “But on October 7th, when people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent,” she continued.

“I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea, and also by how the media is not fair many times. So I had to speak up,” Gadot said, stressing it’s a personal situation for her and her family.

“I’m not a hater. I’m a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor who came to Israel and established his family from scratch after his entire family was erased in Auschwitz. And on the other side of my family, I’m eighth generation Israeli. I’m an indigenous person of Israel,” she explained.

Gadot emphasized she is “all about humanity…and I felt like I had to advocate for the hostages.” “I know what I’m advocating for, and I know what I wish for the world. I am praying for better days for all,” the actress clarified. “I want everybody to have [a] good life and prosperity, and the ability to raise their children in a safe environment.”

While Snow White is bombing abysmally, Gal Gadot received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame this month in a ceremony disrupted by a pro-Palestinian protest.

