‘Superman’ Director James Gunn Says His Take On The Man Of Steel Is The Right One For The Current Era Because Audiences Are Looking For “People Who Are Good And Decent Human Beings, And Superman Is That”

Superman (David Corenswet) rushes to Kelex's side in Superman (2025), DC Studios

In the opinion of Superman director and DC Studios co-head James Gunn, his version of the titular Last Son of Krypton is the exact one needed for this current era of sociopolitical division as rather than representing a partisan ideology, he instead stands for the “basic human morals” shared by nearly all peoples.

Superman (David Corenswet) barrels through the Antarctic tundra in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Gunn provided this read of the DCU’s David Corenswet-portrayed Superman while answering questions during a recent DC Studios press event, as held under heavy secrecy on Friday, February 21st.

Per recaps of the event provided by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, at one point asked why he felt his take on Big Blue was the right one for the ‘current cultural moment’, the director told his guests that, “In some ways, I would say it’s the right Superman because I don’t think he’s a part of the cultural moment”.

Superman (David Corenswet) saves a young girl from certain death in Superman (2025), DC Studios

“I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid, stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak being good to people and being honest,” explained Gunn. “He stands for what I think of as the rules that don’t change.”

“People are looking for heroes right now,” he added. “They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that.”

Krypto comes to the aid of Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

To this same end, when later pressed as to whether or not current events, in particular President Trump’s war on DEI initiatives, would have any effect on any aspect of Superman‘s production, Gunn asserted, “I understand your words, but I’ve been off working on stories for three years, and I just try to tell the best stories I possibly can, and that’s all I care about.”

“We’re just off trying to make the best movies we can in the best way we can,” he said. “No matter who is telling me who I’m supposed to put in my movie, for whatever reason, I don’t give a s–t. I was always about creating the best story possible with the best characters possible. It was that way, you know, five years ago, and it’s that way today.”

Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) share a romance for the ages in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Interestingly, this is not the first time Gunn has spoken to his intent to keep Superman‘s titular hero from taking a seat on either side of the American political aisle.

Speaking to the image of a bloody and beaten Superman that opens up the film’s first trailer during a December 2024 interview with Variety’s Adam B. Vary, the director detailed, “We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country.”

“I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be,” he elaborated. “This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

Superman (David Corenswet) didn’t listen when they said winter is coming in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Barring any delays or Brainiac invasions, Gunn’s Superman is currently set to kick off the DCU proper on July 11th.

