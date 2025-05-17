‘Superman’ Trailer Arrives With The Engineer And The Hammer Of Boravia In Action

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's David Corenswet in Superman (2025), DC Studios

There have been a number of teasers, clips, peeks behind the scenes, and even a Puppy Bowl spot released since December, but the “official” Superman trailer is here, and it fixes a lot of the problems and complaints with the previous material. It takes the focus off James Gunn and puts the spotlight on what David Corenswet can do as The Man of Tomorrow.

Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) interviews Superman (David Corenswet) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The trailer starts with an interaction between Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) and Clark (Corenswet), whom she clearly knows is really Superman. In a nod to the Christopher Reeve and Richard Donner film that confirms an aspect of the spoilers, she interviews him, asking tough questions about his intervention in a foreign conflict.

We also see Superman battle the kaiju some more as well as the vaunted Hammer of Boravia, whose abilities are on clear display. He can fly, and he shoots a laser beam from his visor reminiscent of heat vision, which could be proof that he is indeed a Super-clone akin to Bizarro and Ultraman. Previous reports, remember, say the Hammer and Ultraman are one and the same.

María Gabriela De Faría is in action as well for the first time in one of these glimpses at the movie. She plays The Authority’s Engineer, but it’s rather evident that she serves Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as the two sack the Fortress of Solitude. In the first teaser, there is a shot of Superman seemingly consoling a dying robot, and now we know who was responsible for that.

While there is no hint of Internet-surfing monkeys, Jor-El’s likeness and words being spun to spread fake news, or any other sensational rumors, Gunn and Warner Bros. won’t be inclined to give away the whole movie before they’ve had a chance to make money off it.

The Engineer (María Gabriela De Faría) should’ve known better than breaking into the Fortress with Krypto on guard in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Superman flies into theaters on July 11th. Who knows if it’ll stick the landing yet? Here is a synopsis provided by WB and Cosmic Book News:

“‘Superman,’ DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

