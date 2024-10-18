‘The Electric State’ Looks Like A Blockbuster, But Netflix Is Still Unyielding On Their Platform Releases

Credit: The Electric State (2025), Netflix

An adaptation of the Simon Stålenhag book The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man), is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film led by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Damsel) and Chris Pratt (The Mario Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy). The book is referred to as a conceptual art book, but more resembles a breathtaking picture book for adults. If you’re familiar with the melancholy dystopia depicted in the book, then you may question if the quip-ridden action-packed trailer honestly represents the mood of the original work. See the trailer for yourself.

The movie boasts some big names in front of and behind the camera, and with those names comes a hefty price tag. It would be safe to assume that they’d act as a massive box office draw. Not only that, The Electric State will likely incorporate some stunning visuals.

Stålenhag’s illustrations are truly imaginative and challenging, and could potentially lead to comparisons to notable visually stunning films like Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar or Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick. A film like The Electric State may even warrant an IMAX release just to see the robots on the giant screen, as opposed to my phone propped up against a salt shaker.

Giant robot collapsing in the Lincoln Memorial Reflective Pool. The Electric State (2025), Netflix

Moreover, Netflix’s stubbornness is rarely subdued. The possibility of an Oscar nomination may change their tune (slightly) from time to time, but usually their theatrical releases are done with a board of titles, a dart, and a blindfold. Movies like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Glass Onion, and both parts of Rebel Moon had short, confined theatrical releases despite having all the ingredients that would make up a blockbuster.

At the end of the day, it really is a shame that some of the better Netflix features don’t get the theatrical releases they deserve. This could be one of the causes, or a symptom, of the recent decline in movie theater attendance. After all, it’s becoming quite common for people to wait out mid-looking films until they inevitably release on streaming services. Netflix is skipping the middle man and subverting the theater experience altogether.

In fact, a recent report from Advan Research indicates that theater attendance numbers have not yet returned to pre-Covid numbers. Which is surprising since there have been a handful of billion-dollar blockbusters since the pandemic. The logical conclusion is that audiences in general may not be willing to make their way to the nearest theater for any old movie when they can just boot up Netflix and watch the latest releases from their couch.

Michelle (Millie Bobbie Brown) prepares for battle in The Electric State (2025), Netflix

The depressing notion that many films will not make their theatrical debut can be overlooked by making an investment in a costly home theater. Given that it is not a feasible option for the vast majority of people, we can pray that one day Netflix will come to their senses and join us in the dark, sticky theaters where movies belong.