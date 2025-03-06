Will Smith Teases “A Really Cool Idea” For A Sequel To 2008’s ‘Hancock’ Involving ‘Dune’ Star Zendaya

Hancock (Will Smith) doesn't care what people think in Hancock (2008), Columbia Pictures

It’s almost twenty years in the making (if not that many years too late) but another sequel you didn’t ask for could be made. Will Smith, who is still trying to get his career back on the upswing after the 2022 Oscar slap, let it slip there is an idea for a second Hancock movie.

Chani (Zendaya) refuses to stand idly by while the Fremen are led to the slaughter in Dune: Part Two (2024), Legendary Pictures

A sequel has been rumored for several years, and while nothing is official, Smith revealed on a live stream with xQc Reviews that he is cooking something up. Also, he has in mind the most obvious current-day casting possible.

“There’s a really cool Hancock 2 idea,” Smith confirmed via ComicBookMovie. “We haven’t even talked about it. I’m going to give you one little piece. Zendaya [is] being approached for a role in Hancock 2.” That’s all he offered at the moment, but it sounds like he could convince Michael B. Jordan to get involved too.

Will Smith teases "Hancock 2" with Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqYfmnkRyT — slushy (@xqcreviews) February 19, 2025

Jordan and Smith are collaborating on the sequel to I Am Legend, which came out the year prior to Hancock. The latter revealed the status of that project later in the same live stream. “Yeah, that’s a real thing. Me and Michael B. Jordan, we sat down for about a week, just went through, you know, character stuff,” he said.

Smith also disclosed that Constantine 2 scribe Akiva Goldsman is writing the script. “Akiva Goldsman is the writer, so he’s putting it together. No, that’s a real thing,” he added.

The actuality of I Am Legend 2 (whether they even wind up using that title) taking shape has been an open secret for a while. We even know how Smith returns as the follow-up will recognize the alternate ending, where Dr. Robert Neville (Smith) survives and releases his test subject back to the vampiric yet zombie-like Darkseekers.

Will Smith just confirmed to xQc that he's doing a sequel to ‘I AM LEGEND’ with Michael B. Jordan📍



“me and Michael B Jordan we sat down for about a week just went through character stuff… thats a real thing… I love to work with that dude…” pic.twitter.com/wZiKMqdY2B — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) February 19, 2025

As for Hancock 2, there has been chatter over the years that it could happen, but there have been zero updates since 2012. Peter Berg directed the 2008 film co-produced by Smith, Goldsman, and also Heat director Michael Mann.

Speaking to CBM back in ‘12, Berg explained, “We’ve been talking about the sequel between us, Will Smith, [producers] Michael Mann and Akiva Goldman and myself. We’re all interested, but we literally just have trouble getting into the same room at the same time.”

He added, “We did have a series of meetings last year and started to hash out an idea for [a] sequel – and Will Smith actually had the idea – so I think it will happen, it’s just a question of timing.” Well, the timing might be now whether we want it or not.

