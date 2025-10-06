‘Supergirl’ Writer Ana Nogueira Does Not Understand The Character’s “Sunny” Optimistic Past

If you need another DC Studios’ Supergirl might be in trouble – if her cameo in Superman wasn’t enough – here you go: the film’s writer Ana Nogueira shared details about the direction her script takes. And, wouldn’t you know it, the story is going to be deconstructionist and cynical.

Speaking with Variety, Ana Nogueira admitted she doesn’t get why Kara Zor-El isn’t more traumatized by the destruction of Krypton. Said the scribe, “She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, ‘I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.’”

Then DC handed her a stack of issues (in more ways than one) by Tom King who wrote the Woman of Tomorrow run that the film is based on. Nogueira found the series to be all the dreaded words of “rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier.” Her reaction after flipping through was, “When I read it, I was like, ‘There she is.’”

While this doesn’t mean Supergirl will be as full-bore into gritty darkness as the Snyderverse was, it does point to the movie being more pessimistic than Helen Slater’s turn and James Gunn’s Superman.

That July blockbuster tried to push a theme of kindness being punk only for Gunn to veer off a debauched, politicized cliff in Peacemaker one month later. Supergirl might not get as political as the HBO Max series, or the CW incarnation of the Girl of Steel, for that matter.

However, there’s a strong possibility based on Gunn’s tendencies. It also might have to be grimmer and more brutal if Lobo (played by Jason Momoa) is around.

Supergirl is Nogueira’s first film based on one of her screenplays, let alone her first produced by a major studio. With the release still a year away, we don’t know how well she can work in the superhero genre. And yet, she has already been given the dual assignment of adapting Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans.

