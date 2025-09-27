‘Magic: The Gathering’ Releasing Seven Total Sets In 2026 – And Most Are ‘Universes Beyond’

The USS Enterprise heads for the final frontier via Captain Kirk, Boldly Going (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering - Star Trek (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Josh Newton.

In a one-two combo that feels almost scientifically engineered to aggravate the most amount of players, Wizards of the Coast has announced that not only will Magic: The Gathering receive one more full set release than usual in 2026, but also that most will be Universes Beyond crossovers rather than in-universe expansions.

Tony Stark is a one-man army via Iron Man, Master of Machines (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Marvel Universe (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by John Tyler Christopher.

As revealed during the opening day ceremonies for the annual MagicCon, itself taking place this weekend in Atlanta, GA, this year in Altlanta, GA, rather than the usual six, Magic: The Gathering will receive a total of seven new sets across the entirety of 2026, including:

January 23rd: Lorwyn Eclipse – A return to the Lowryn plane, as told through the ever-surprised eyes of four Strixhaven students.

Shadowmoor’s Moon finds itself enveloped by darkness via Isilu, Carrier of Twilight (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Lorwyn Eclipsed (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Lucas Graciano.

March: Unannounced Universes Beyond – While official word remains out on just which IP will headline the year’s second set, a scheduled Nickelodeon x Magic: The Gathering panel at the upcoming New York Comic Con 2025 has current speculation leaning towards a forthcoming appearance by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The official NYCC schedule entry for the ‘Nickelodeon x Magic: The Gathering’ panel, as set to take place on October 10th.

April: Secrets of Strixhaven – Class is back in session at the Strixhaven University, but rather than copying the proper Strixhaven set’s homework and hitting the books, this set will “be taking a closer look at off-campus life as these brave students explore what lies beyond the walls of their colleges.”

Class is in session via Magic: The Gathering – Secrets of Strixhaven (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Jodie Muir.

June: Marvel Super Heroes – After an initial round of Secret Lair Drops and a full-blown Spider-Man set, the rest of the Marvel Universe’s colorful cast of heroes and villains are finally set to make their MTG debut (and hopefully with it, more widely available versions of the mechanically unique Marvel Secret Lair Drop commanders).

Steve Rogers makes quick work of a Hydra goon via Captain America, Super-Solider (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Marvel Super Heroes (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Anna Podedworna.

August: The Hobbit – A follow-up to 2023’s massively successful The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set, this time focused on Bilbo Baggins’ journey to the Lonely Mountain, from his first smoke session with Gandalf to his eventual confrontation with Smaug.

Smaug guards his hordes via Magic the Gathering – The Hobbit (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Serena Malyon.

October: Reality Fracture – After three years, Jace’s plan to forcefully end the Magic multiverse’s endless cycle of conflict by essentially hitting the ‘reset’ button on existence will finally reach its climax – and whether or not he’ll be successful is, at this point, anyone’s guess.

Jace fights off his compleated infection via Jace Reawakened (Card #002), Magic: The Gathering – Planeswalker Championship Promos (2024), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Hozan Shinomaru.

November: Star Trek – The second space-themed set in as many years, players can look forward to building upon their Edge of Eternities collections with “characters, stories, and (of course) spaceships from the entire [Star Trek]franchise”.

Captain Kirk and his crew blast off via Starship Enterprise (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Star Trek (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Dofresh.

Thankfully, rather than ‘seven sets a year’ being the standard going forward – a cadence that would frustratingly cut the already short ‘life cycles’ of sets from two months to about a month and three weeks – WotC would later clarify via the official MTG website that 2026’s heavy schedule was a one-off occurrence:

“Yes, that means that 2026 will have seven Magic sets. This is a bit of a scheduling quirk and not the norm going forward, but we just had so much awesomeness we wanted to bring you that we couldn’t wait. In 2027, we’ll return to a cadence of six Magic sets.”

The Sun shines down upon Lorwyn via Eirdu, Carrier of Dawn (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Lorwyn Eclipsed (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Lucas Graciano.

A bit less welcome is the fact that, with a final tally of 4-3, 2026 will see Universe Beyond releases outnumbering those focused on actual MTG lore.

Ever since its The Walking Dead-themed debut in 2020, the existence of the Universes Beyond imprint has been the subject of contentious player debate, with battle lines breaking down between those who welcome the addition of outside franchises like Final Fantasy, Doctor Who, or Sonic the Hedgehog and those who find their inclusion to be both immersion breaking and immature, as if to say ‘We don’t take MTG‘s identity seriously, why should you?’

And though head designer Mark Rosewater has claimed that the opposition to Universes Beyond “continually shrinks over time,” 2026’s uneven release schedule serves only to spark more understandable frustration – and a wave of unhelpful, anger-based back-and-forths – among players.

Marvel’s First Family leaps into action via The Fantastic Four (Card #TBA), Magic: The Gathering – Marvel Super Heroes (2026), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Yasmine Putri.

As noted above, the first full MTG set of 2026, Lorwyn Eclipsed, is set for official release on January 23rd.

