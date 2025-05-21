WizKids Admits They “Missed The Mark” With ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Set Of ‘D&D’ Minis, Now Offering “A Full Refund To Those Who Are Unsatisfied”

A comparison between the advertised and delivered versions of WizKids' Shadowheart mini, as featured in their 'Baldur's Gate 3' set of 'Dungeons & Dragons' minis

After facing a massive wave of backlash for the abysmal discrepancy between the advertised and delivered versions of their Baldur’s Gate 3 set of crossover Dungeons & Dragons minis, WizKids has not only copped to the set’s poor quality, but also confirmed they will be providing “a full refund” to anyone who chooses to take them up on the offer.

Volo (Stephen Hogan) finds himself in a spot of trouble in Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023), Larian Studios

RELATED: ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Artist Blasts Abysmal Quality Of WizKid’s New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Crossover Mini Set: “That’s Not Acceptable”

As previously reported, the set in question was produced as part of the company’s pre-painted Icons of the Realms mini line and offered physical figures of eight characters from Larian Studios’ acclaimed RPG – including its seven recruitable party members, Astarion, Gale, Shadowheart, Karlach, Wyll, and Lae’zel, as well as the game’s record keeper, Withers – for use in any given Dungeons & Dragon campaign.

However, what players got what was far from what was advertised, with the exceptional detail featured in the set’s marketing copy being completely absent in its actual release.

A preview of WizKids’ ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ set of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ minis, as found on the back of its packaging

Though the set released in February to near universal criticism from those who purchased it, WizKids’ lack of quality control did not receive widespread attention until just last week, when Baldur’s Gate 3 Senior Cinematic Artist Elodie Ceselli experienced it firsthand.

“What I ordered VS What I received,” wrote Ceselli, who had purchased the set out of a desire to own a piece of memorabilia from a game he worked on. “Only Gale has a decent face. It’s expensive for a 5 years old painting work… Shame on you @Wizards_DnD.”

Elodie Ceselli (@HighLODLar) via Twitter

“I can accept a difference from what they advertised, but that???” he told a fan who also reported issues with the quality of their set. “Come on. That’s not acceptable. And I also paid customs/tax…”

Elodie Ceselli (@HighLODLar) via Twitter

RELATED: ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Director Slams Video Game Industry For Putting Profits Above All Else: “Greed Has Been F—ing This Whole Thing Up For So Long”

But as the old adage goes, “Better late than never”, and it was ostensibly thanks to the extra attention that Ceselli gave to their lack of quality control that WizKids has announced their aforementioned refund plans.

“As a company, WizKids seeks to create products that enhance and add to the enjoyment of game play,” wrote the company in a May 20th post to their official website. “We want our customers to build long-lasting, fond memories around game nights with friends and family using our products. Unfortunately, we missed the mark on this goal with the D&D Icons of the Realms: Baldur’s Gate 3 Character Boxed Set.”

An Amazon review left for WizKid’s ‘Icons of the Realms: Baldur’s Gate 3’ mini set for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

To that end, WizKids then confirmed, “If you purchased this set through our online stores, we will be offering a full refund to those who are unsatisfied with their set.”

“To begin a request, please contact [email protected],” they detailed of the set’s refund process. “If you purchased your set from a local retailer, please return it at your point of purchase for a full refund. If you have any issues, please reach out to us for assistance at the email above. However, if you wish for a product replacement, we ask that you create a case through https://win.wizkids.com/replacements/. We will work with you to provide a product replacement and ensure that it meets the standards expected.”

The advertised version of WizKids’ ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ set of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ minis

“We’re aware of the recent reports and complaints and are taking them seriously,” wrote WizKids. “Our team is currently investigating these issues and taking action to make this right for those whose purchases were negatively affected and to ensure these issues do not recur in future products and reprints. “

“Please accept our sincerest apologies for the frustration and disappointment these quality issues caused our customers,” affirmed the tabletop company as they wound their post down to a close. “We, too, feel the same as the final product did not meet our expectations or that of our Wizards of the Coast partner. Our teams are working to find the best solutions to resolve this for all involved and to work with you, our customers, to fix this. We appreciate your patience as we focus on getting back to those affected and helping them with their refunds in a timely manner.”

NEXT: ‘Dragon Age’ Lead Writer David Gaider Blames Misogyny For Wide Dislike Of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Companion Lae’Zel: “Fandom Has Always Treated Male Characters With More Forgiveness”