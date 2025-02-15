‘Lanterns’ Star Poorna Jagannathan Wants You To Be Excited For The DCU Series, Calls It “Insane” – “I Understand Why There’s An NDA”

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) blocks out an angry mob from Superman's (David Corenswet) view in Superman (2025), DC Studios

As Superman and Supergirl get set for their first DCU flights, so does the Green Lantern Corps. The space cops are on a course for Earth and, as it turns out, small-town America in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns from Damon Lindelof, Tom King, and Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy.

David Corenswet barrelling through the ice in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Little by little, the project is taking shape and cameras are already rolling. According to a star of the series Poorna Jagannathan, camera tests began in the last few weeks, which has the Wolfs actress very excited despite her admission that she is out of her element when it comes to science fiction.

“This is the first script that I’ve read that I understand why there’s an NDA,” she explained to Collider when the site caught up with her at the Sundance Film Festival. She put the scripts over further saying, “Everything is so insane,” and “It is the best writing that I have ever read.”

John Stewart (Aldis Hodge) is labeled an intruder in Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022), Warner Bros Animation

“I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually,” she added. “But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world. So it’s the best sci-fi script I’ve ever read.”

Poorna Jagannathan was cast as a character named Zoe who remains a mystery. She could be in the comics or she might not be, but either way, she sounds like a girl-boss type of personality based on how Variety described her.

They say Zoe is “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her.” If the rumors about John Stewart are true, a familiar pattern could develop.

Lanterns also added Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen to play the inimitable Sinestro, who is never far behind his old student and longtime rival, Hal Jordan.

Ulrich Thomsen is more interested in stopping fights in Banshee Season 1 Episode 3 “Meet the New Boss” (2013), HBO

Kyle Chandler will play a seasoned Hal coaching a John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) new to ring slinging as a True Detective style of investigation into a larger mystery brings them to a shaken heartland.

