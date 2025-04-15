Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ To Feature “Slightly More Feminine” Toph Than Animated Original

Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) receives a makeover in Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 2 Episode 15 "The Tales of Ba Sing Se" (2005), Nickelodeon

In confirming yet more changes are on the way for the Gaang’s live-action adaptation, upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender cast member Miya Cech has revealed that per Netflix’s direction, her portrayal of the blind earthbender Toph will be “slightly more feminine” than her animated counterpart.

Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) enters the Earth Kingdom Arena in Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 2 Episode 6 “The Blind Bandit” (2005), Nickelodeon

Cech, whose notable television credits include lead roles on such YA-oriented series as Nickelodeon’s The Astronauts and Apple TV+’s Surfside Girls, provided this insight into Toph’s live-action character while speaking to The Direct on the red carpet for Marshmallow, a new horror outing from the director behind the animated Tales of the Black Freighter short made in promotion of Zack Snyder’s 2009 Watchmen film, Daniel DelPurgatario, in which she stars as one of its leads.

Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) awakens in Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 2 Episode 15 “The Tales of Ba Sing Se” (2005), Nickelodeon

Pressed by the outlet as to what changes, if any, had been made to the fan-favorite earthbender in her jump to live-action, Cech detailed, “My version of Toph is going to be a little older and slightly more feminine. I feel like I wanted to work into a very humanizing space for her because, you know, she was a cartoon.”

Ostensibly seeking to offer fans some level of reassurance regarding her performance, the actress further noted, “I have met Michaela [Jill Murphy] who plays the voice of Toph [in the original animated series], and I feel like we have both a very similar take in terms of process.”

Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) takes pleasure in raining lava rocks down on Aang (Zach Tyler Eissen) as part of his training in Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 3 Episode 18 “Sozin’s Comet, Part 1: The Phoenix King” (2005), Nickelodeon

Notably, while Cech’s interview marks the first ever mention of Netflix’s intention of making the young earthbender more “feminine”, that she would be ‘aged up’ in live-action has previously been confirmed – and by her actress no less.

Speaking to Pacific Rim Video Press regarding her upcoming role as Toph ahead of the 2024 Unforgettable Gala, an annual awards ceremony meant to “honor the biggest names of the [Asian and Pacific Islander] community”, the actress detailed, “She’s a little bit older so she’s not a little kid anymore.”

“She is still that same spitfire, spunky character who gets to call a certain character ‘Twinkle Toes’,” she added. “I think there are going to be a lot of things that the fans are going to remember from the animated series and a lot of things that are brand new.”

Miya Cech aka Toph Beifong of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” at the 2024 Unforgettable Gala

To this end, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Executive Producer Jabbar Raisani did tell The Direct at the 2024 Paleyfest TV media festival that in terms of Toph’s character, “We really rely on the animated series. So I think you’re gonna see a lot of the dynamics that were true in the animated series come through in live action. It won’t be a one-to-one. You can never do a one-to-one, but, you know, expect that feeling all over again.”

However, given how the series has handled its source material so far, from completely wrecking the character of King Bumi to changing Aang’s acceptance of his role as the Avatar from a gradual lesson he learns by interacting with the world’s citizens to a ‘sudden realization‘ he has after being given a vision of the Fire Nation’s impending attack on the Northern Water Tribe, fans would do well to put as little stock as possible Raisani’s promises.

Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy) prepares to reveal the true extent of her earthbending capabilities in Avatar: The Last Airbender Book 2 Episode 6 “The Blind Bandit” (2005), Nickelodeon

Ultimately, just how Netflix will handle the Toph’s transformation from ‘defiant tomboy’ to ‘outwardly feminine’ remains to be seen when the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender returns for its second season on a yet-to-be-announced date.

