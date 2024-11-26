Sylvester Stallone Reportedly Nearing Deal To Star In More Seasons Of Paramount Plus Hit ‘Tulsa King’

While Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is gearing up to close down the ranch, it appears another of his works, the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King, is making preparations for more criminal dealings.

This latest news regarding the Paramount Plus series’ future was first broken by Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva, who learned via her sources that Stallone is reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would see him reprise his role as Dwight Manfredi for at least two more seasons.

Stallone, who also serves as one of the series’ executive producers, has been instrumental in shaping Tulsa King‘s success. with his acting and input going far to blend Sheridan’s gritty storytelling with moments of humor and heart.

To this end, given that Paramount has yet to officially announce Season 3 and 4, it appears the studio is looking to lock down the series’ lead before even considering any possible alternative (such as recasting him, pulling a Yellowstone and having his character killed off, or ending the series all together).

Further, insiders suggest that given the show’s popularity, there exists a distinct possibility that it could both run for more than four seasons and spawn several spin-offs.

Unfortunately for excited fans, when pressed for information regarding all of the above information, Paramount representatives declined to offer any comment.

A compelling narrative of loyalty, betrayal, and reinvention, there’s a reason why Tulsa King enjoys such genuine popularity.

For those of you who, like myself, have been living under a rock for the past two years, Tulsa King tells the story of Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, as played by Stallone, a New York mafia capo who finds himself emerging into a completely new world after spending 25 years behind bars.

Upon his release, rather than the warm welcome he was expecting from his Mafia family, Manfredi is instead unceremoniously exiled to Tulsa, Okalahoma, where he is tasked with establishing a criminal operation far from the familiarity of the East Coast mob scene.

To build his new empire, Manfredi will have to assemble a makeshift crew of unlikely allies – who he will come to more than rely on, as he soon finds out that his previous Mafia affiliates are looking to take him down a peg.

Notably, Tulsa King is not only Stallone’s first regular television role, but it’s also part of Sheridan’s broader deal with Paramount Global, and as such the Yellowstone creator serves as one of its executive producers alongside Terence Winter (The Sopranos), David C. Glasser (Yellowstone), and Ron Burkle (Mayor of Kingstown).

As for its cast, it features a mix of veteran and emerging talent, including Frank Grillo (DC’s Creature Commandos), Andrea Savage (iZombie), and Neal McDonoguh (Arrow).

Interestingly, this update comes a few short weeks Stallone’s latest public expression of support for former President Donald Trump.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world,” the actor praised the president-elect during an America First Policy Gala earlier this month. “Cause without him, you can imagine what the world would look like. Guess what, we got the second George Washington.”

Having previously referred to Trump as a “great friend”, Stallone’s endorsement of Trump likely resonated with both his and Tulsa King‘s conservative fan base, many of whom align with the actor’s values of resilience, individualism, and hard work.

As such, should Stallone’s re-up deal actually go through, it would certainly signal a change in Tinsel Town’s political atmosphere.

Until then, audiences interested in the actor’s latest project can check out the first two seasons of Tulsa King right now on Paramount Plus.

