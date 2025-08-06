UK Broadcast Regulator Says ‘Doctor Who’ Home BBC, Other National Channels Won’t Survive Without Forced Promotion On YouTube

July was a rotten time to be on the internet. The UK Online Safety Act encompassing far more than adult material, with similar laws in the works in Europe and the US, YouTube checking American users’ age with their ID or not-so-infallible AI starting this month, and Google threatening to sue Australia over the inclusion of YouTube in their social media ban for children under 16.

Now, the UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) has recommended services such as YouTube to promote UK programming from public broadcasters; believed to be “endangered” as they lag behind Google’s video streaming service.

Financial Times reports that Ofcom — a regulatory and competition authority for broadcasting, internet, and postal industries — declared a need for “prominence and discoverability” on digital platforms like YouTube for media from public service broadcasters. These networks described as endangered would include Doctor Who home BBC 1, BBC 2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

Per Ofcom’s official report, “It is critical that the PSBs and YouTube work together to ensure that PSB content is prominent on its service, and on fair commercial terms. This is important for PSM to continue to connect with all audiences, particularly for news, which supports democracy, and for UK children’s programming which helps young audiences learn and grow.”

Ofcom also prompted the notion that the UK government should contemplate if such a move requires legislation, especially to aid news or children’s programming, as the UK’s Media Act does with TVs and similar devices; ensuring such programs are among those seen first on home screens.

Right now, an ever-growing amount of viewers, especially younger ones, are turning to online platforms for their news and entertainment. This is bad news for the BBC and other national broadcasters because said law does not apply to streaming outlets.

According to Ofcom, Public Service Media “content is fighting to be seen and heard,” as data reveals that “Viewers now spend less than half of their in-home viewing on linear TV and this is declining. As people move online they are watching programmes on a much larger range of services.”

“Broadcasters’ video on-demand players only account for 9% of all viewing, significantly less than subscription streaming services (15%) and video sharing platforms (19%),” Ofcom further noted.

In 2024, an average week saw less than half of the 16-24 year old demographic watching broadcast TV, with younger demographics spending even more time on YouTube.

Furthermore, specifically in regards to even younger demographics, the regulatory body also admits they “do not have a comprehensive understanding of what content is served to children on VSPs like YouTube and what they choose to watch – including how frequently they discover and view content from UK PSBs. However, the likelihood is that much of their viewing is not PSB content.”

“Young people’s current viewing and listening habits are a risk for the PSBs and the overall aims of PSM in the longer term if they do not gravitate to PSB services as they get older,” Ofcom declared, further warning, “If no action is taken, the very existence of the PSBs will be threatened. Time is running out to save this pillar of UK culture and way of life.”

Among Ofcom’s many recommendations for action, the regulatory body asks for “Streamlined regulation which strips away any outdated unnecessary restrictions,” specifying that “The majority of the current legislative and regulatory framework was designed for a linear world.”

“It needs a fundamental review to determine what is required to support audiences as they shift their viewing and listening online and to encourage growth and innovation,” Ofcom points out.

In a separate report, the Financial Times shared more of Ofcom’s grim findings — albeit, based on those watching YouTube on their TV, rather than a computer or phone. Google’s streaming platform is the second most-watched TV service across the UK. This beats out ITV, but it was not reported how far behind it was from the BBC.

Ofcom strategy director Ed Leighton revealed, “Scheduled TV is increasingly alien to younger viewers, with YouTube the first port of call for many when they pick up the TV remote.” Specifically, one in five of those born after 2010 in the UK watch YouTube as their first viewing choice on TV.

It’s not just the young that are turning away from PSBs, as over 55s reportedly doubled how much time they spent on YouTube. PSBs TV broadcast viewing figures have declined since 2024, and growth in their own online services hasn’t offset this.

Viewers spent 4% less viewing broadcast TV in 2024 than 2023, and average daily viewing on TV has dropped to 2 hours and 24 minutes. When including all video content viewed at home, UK citizens spent 4 hours and 30 minutes a day in 2024, only a minute less than 2023.

Only a quarter of those aged 16 to 34 view PSB content, while 90% of those aged 75 and over do. Less than half of the 16 to 24 demographic watch broadcast TV weekly, averaging 17 minutes of live TV every day.

Two thirds of UK homes subscribe to either Netflix (the most popular choice), Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+. Nonetheless, streaming subscription services haven’t seen growth since 2021 (coincidentally in line with US video game subscriptions) even coming into the first quarter of 2025.

In short; PSBs are losing younger demographics from watching broadcast TV, and most people under 34 aren’t watching it. Even middle-age demographics are turning towards YouTube, and the elderly demographics aren’t enough to prevent falling figures.

Even when the PSBs put their content online — which is actually seeing growth — it’s not beating the competition.

It is tempting to blame woke TV driving ratings into the dirt, and while Netflix has its fair share of DEI-focused programming from around the western world, viewers nonetheless have a choice in their programming.

Likewise, YouTube opens the door for almost any content of any production level, seemingly beating out even the tax-payer funded budgets of Doctor Who, suffering ever falling ratings and with showrunners exceedingly proud of what they’ve made.

As for how YouTube and others could be forced to promote UK programs within the UK, it could be theorized recommendations based on viewing habits could be skewed to those programs. Depending on how many users start on YouTube’s home page, compared to their tailored subscriptions page, could also see changes in the latter.

How this could affect those in the UK seeking alternate view-points to mainstream PSB news is currently unknown. Critics of the Online Safety Act lay out how the harsh restrictions may effectively block all online content not suitable for very young children anyhow, unless they submit an ID.

