'Young Frankenstein' Prequel Series 'Very Young Frankenstein' In The Works At FX With Mel Brooks As Executive Producer

Dr. Frederik Frankenstein's (Gene Wilder) experiment is successful in Young Frankenstein (1974), 20th Century Studios

All right, you win. You win. I give. I’ll say it… DESTINY! DESTINY! NO ESCAPING THAT FOR ME! DESTINY! DESTINY! NO ESCAPING THAT FOR ME!

Gene Wilder, Teri Garr, and Marty Feldman overreact to the sound of lightning in Young Frankenstein (1974), 20th Century Fox

First reported by Deadline, FX is nearing the pilot order for an upcoming series called Very Young Frankenstein, a prequel series to the 1974 comedy, Young Frankenstein, from director Mel Brooks. The 99-year-old legend has given the project his blessing, and he will also serve as executive producer, but he won’t be alone.

Joining him will be What We Do In The Shadows alum Stefani Robinson (who will serve as possible showrunner), Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch. FX and 20th Century Studios are both keeping a stiff upper lip over the show’s plot and casting choices, but that won’t stop the defeatists from expecting the worst-case scenario.

Mel Brooks tells his guests that he’s “just plain Yogurt” in Spaceballs (1987), MGM

Young Frankenstein is a parody of the 1931 horror classic Frankenstein, which itself is based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name. However, the film also spoofs other horror films from that golden era. It stars the late, great Gene Wilder as scientist Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced Fron-Ken-Steen!), the grandson of reanimator extraordinaire, Victor Frankenstein.

After years of condemning the deeds of his ancestor, Frederick inherits Victor’s Transylvanian castle, and he moves into the abandoned home. It doesn’t take long for Dr. “Fron-Ken-Steen” to discover Frankenstein’s hidden laboratory, or to convince himself that his grandfather’s work must continue. Unfortunately for him, the local villagers still remember the horror caused by the first creature when it broke loose from the laboratory, and they’re not too excited to see another Frankenstein move into town.

The film also stars Teri Garr as Inga, Marty Feldman as Igor (pronounced Eye-Gore!), Madeline Kahn as Elizabeth, Kenneth Mars as the one-armed Inspector Kent, Gene Hackman as Harold the blind hermit, Peter Boyle as The Monster, and the great Cloris Leachman as…Frau Blücher!!!

The Monster (Peter Boyle) has his first and only experience with cigar smoking in Young Frankenstein (1974), 20th Century Fox

Mel Brooks has spent the last seven decades writing and directing comedy gold that will continue to hold up until the end of time. He got his start doing sketch shows, and that’s where he met his future long-term writing partner, Carl Reiner. His first feature, The Producers (1967), was a success that earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, but that was only the beginning.

Mel would go on to direct great films such as Silent Movie (1976), High Anxiety (1977), History of the World, Part I (1981), Spaceballs (1987), Life Stinks (1991), Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995), and the highly triggering movie Blazing Saddles (1974). On top of directing funny films, he also produced darker films such as David Lynch’s The Elephant Man (1980) and David Cronenberg’s sci-fi/body horror masterpiece, The Fly (1986).

With Spaceballs 2 recently announced, it was only a matter of time before the goons in creatively bankrupt Hollywood would sink their greedy claws into this beloved classic. There’s no telling which direction they’ll take this prequel series, or if it will even see the light of day, but to stay on the safe side, be sure to stock up on the “Sedagive?!?”, and good luck trying to find Young Frankenstein on any streaming platform.

