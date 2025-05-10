8 Best-Selling Consoles in History

Credit: Best-Selling Consoles of All Time PlayStation 3 Console, Sony, Screenshot Unsplash

Throughout the years, video game consoles have become more and more advanced. And today, gaming is one of the biggest industries with advanced technology to immerse gamers in stories. Whether you’re a fan of Nintendo, Sony, or Microsoft, you can’t deny that each one has its advantages. But let’s talk about the best-selling consoles throughout history. These consoles range in brands but showcase the popularity of games and each brand.

8. PlayStation 3

PlayStation 3 Console, Sony, Screenshot via Wiki Media

Starting off strong, we have the PlayStation 3, one of the many Sony consoles on the list of best-selling consoles. This was the direct competitor to the Xbox 360 and had similar sales numbers, however, PlayStation was a bit better, as they sold 87 million units. Thanks to iconic games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the love for Sony overcame the love for Microsoft.

7. Wii

Nintendo Wii Console, Nintendo, Screenshot via Wiki Media

Nintendo’s Wii was easily one of the best consoles, as well as the best-selling console of all time, with 101 million units sold. The console was released alongside the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, however, the console was never designed to compete with them as it was more focused on unique gameplay mechanics thanks to the nunchucks. From games like Wii Sports and Mario Kart Wii, the console was tailored for more active play and cooperative games.

6. PlayStation

PlayStation Console, Sony, Screenshot via Wiki Media

With 102 million units sold, the PlayStation is next on the list of best-selling consoles of all time. This was Sony’s first big win in the console space, which is impressive since it was the company’s first big attempt. The disc-based console has a couple of different variants, and the company was lucky with their selection of games for the console, like Tomb Raider, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy 7, and Resident Evil.

5. PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Console, Sony, Screenshot via Wiki Media

The string of Sony consoles continues with the PlayStation 4, with 117 million units sold worldwide. Like many PlayStation consoles, Sony leans heavily on exclusive games as well as versatility. This console came with its own Blu-ray player and could download streaming apps like Netflix to reach a wider audience. And thanks to games like The Last of Us 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Ghost of Tsushima, this console was widely popular.

4. Game Boy & Game Boy Color

Nintendo Game Boy Console, Nintendo, Screenshot via Wiki Media

Coming in fourth place on the list of best-selling consoles, we have the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, which were released in the late 1980s. What made these consoles so incredible is that they didn’t really have any competition when released, and they didn’t stop production of the device until 2003. That means the console lasted 13 years, twice as long as most handhelds.

3. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Console, Nintendo, Screenshot via Wiki Media

Released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch is still selling. While the second one is about to release, the first Switch has sold up to 150 million units so far, surpassing the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. It was not only incredibly popular and hyped up with gamers, but during the COVID pandemic, several gamers turned to the portable console that had several cooperative games, from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the various Mario games.

2. Nintendo DS

Nintendo DS Console, Nintendo, Screenshot via Wiki Media

Nintendo has been a favorite for gamers everywhere for so long, so it’s no surprise that one of their consoles is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. The Nintendo DS was a monster console, selling 154 million units. Similar to the other handheld consoles from the brand, the DS had an exceptionally long life, as it was released in 2004 and lasted until 2014, with a reasonable retail price.

1. PlayStation 2

PlayStation 2 Console, Sony, Screenshot via Wiki Media

There have been an absurd number of Sony consoles on the list, but getting to the number one spot, we have once again another one. The PlayStation 2 is the world’s best-selling console with roughly 155 million units sold in total. Its official launch was in 2000, and it took the world by storm. Not only did it launch a year sooner than its eventual competitor, the Xbox 360, but the GameCube launched with poor titles and a lack of features, catapulting Sony to the top.