Capcom Censors Oyu’s Extra Costume In ‘Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny’ Remaster

Oyu (Yoko Somi) introduces herself in Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remaster (2025), Capcom

In yet another case of the developer ceding their past content to modern day purtianism, a new trailer for Capcom’s Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster has revealed that an unlockable costume worn by the game’s female deuteragonist, Oyu, will be censored for the game’s new release.

Jubei (Tatsuya Omori) vows to put an end to Nobunaga Oda’s (Akio Otsuka) ambitions in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster (2025), Capcom

RELATED: Capcom To Censor ‘Capcom Fighting Collection 2’, Will Alter “Some Stage Visuals” And “Certain Visuals During The Story” Of Featured Titles

Making her debut in the original 2002 release of the alternate history hack-and-slash, Oyu is based on the historical figure Oichi, herself the real-world sister of none other than Nobunaga Oda, one of the most powerful warlords to ever exist in Japan’s history.

In the real world, Oichi was married off to one of Nobunaga’s rival warlords in order to secure a partnership between their two factions before eventually finding herself standing opposed to her brother after relations between them went south.

Later be brought back to his side after he emerged victorious in the conflict, she would eventually be killed during the events of the military civil war that broke out following Nobunaga’s assassination.

Oyu (Yoko Somi) has a chat with Jubei (Tatsuya Omori) in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (2002), Capcom

Meanwhile, though the fictional Oyu likewise finds herself fighting against her brother, his resurrection via demonic means prompts her to take a more active role in the matter, instead taking to the battlefield and taking the matter of putting Nobunaga down once and for all into her own hands.

However, rather than going it alone, she soon crosses paths and teams up with the game’s protagonist, Jubei Yagyu, to do so, ultimately falling in love with him only to be torn from his side by the political realities of his completing their shared mission.

Jubei (Tatsuya Omori) and Oyu (Yoko Somi) fear they may be in enemy sights in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (2002), Capcom

RELATED: Capcom Defends Censorship Of Erotica Mechanic From ‘Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’, Says “It Is Not An Appropriate Reward For Survival And Not A Skill Required Of A Journalist”

Like most games back in the early 2000s, Onimusha 2 was released with a number of secret features, all of which could be unlocked through regular gameplay.

These include extra difficulty modes, a teaser for Onimusha 3, and, of course, unlockable costumes, with Jubei and Oyu each being privy to an alternate outfit evocative of the high-collared jumpsuit fashion of 1970s Japan.

In the original 2002 release of Onimusha 2, Oyu’s snake skin, fur-collared jumpsuit – unlocked by achieving a 100% completion rate on the game’s various Scenarios – featured a deeply plunging neckline, the result of the would-be assassin drawing its zipper down to just below her bellybutton.

Oyu (Yoko Somi) shows off her new digs in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny (2002), Capcom

(Side note: Our apologies for the above image quality. This video, as uploaded in 240p, is literally the only footage of said costume available on YouTube.)

However, as seen in the Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster’s “New Features Introduction” trailer alongside the news that both heroes’ alternate outfits will be unlocked from the start, Oyu will now be sporting a a black undershirt whenever she changes into her jumpsuit.

Oyu (Yoko Somi) struts her stuff in her alternate costume in Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster (2025), Capcom

At present, Capcom has yet to offer an official statement as to their reasons for censoring Oyu’s alternate costume.

Meanwhile, the Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny remaster is set to slash its way onto digital storefronts for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC platforms on May 23rd.

NEXT: ‘SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos’ Re-Release Censors Cover Art, Adds Disclaimer Apologizing For Outdated Content

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi