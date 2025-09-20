‘Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined’ Censors Akira Toryiama’s Original Aishe Design, Replaces Some Subplots With “New Scenarios”

Gabo (Mutsumi Tamura), Aishe (Asami Imai), and Melvin (Shigeru Chiba) check in on The Hero (Kouki Osuzu) in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

In yet again making unnecessary changes to one of their original classics, Square Enix’s upcoming Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined will not only Aishe wearing a censored version of her original Akira Toriyama-designed outfit, but also cut some of its more ‘irrelevant’ subplots in favor of brand new scenarios.

Maribel (Aoi Yuuki) and The Hero (Kouki Osuzu), look to Kiefer (Mamoru Miyano) for guidance in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

Originally released in 1997, Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past tells the tale of The Hero (the generic, placeholder name for each game’s nameable protagonist), a young boy who along with his friends Kiefer and Maribel who, thanks to a magical and mysterious time travel device discovered in their hometown, spend their days adventuring through their world’s past, each of their good deeds ultimately serving to restore forgotten towns and their citizenship to reality.

Eventually, their travels lead them to discover a piece of a previously unknown map which, to their surprise, depicts another, sister continent sitting right across from theirs in the vast sea.

Sensing there could be more to this plot than a simple the three set out to figure out just what kind of power could erase an entire land mass from memory, as well as a way to ultimately bring it back.

Having previously received a remake for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, the time-hopping RPG will get yet another refresh with Dragon Quest VII: Reimagine, which will allow players on the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch/2, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms to experience The Hero’s dance with the very fabric of reality in a whole new way.

Per the game’s official announcement:

“This new version of the game features a new hand-crafted visual aesthetic that brings the world and its characters to life like never before! Not only that, but revamped battle mechanics and quality-of-life features make the game feel fresh and modern – whether you’re a new player or series veteran.

“The story has also been significantly streamlined. Told through a series of vignettes with an overarching narrative, it’s been reworked to be pacier and more accessible to players – while still maintaining the narrative depth the game is known for.”

Maribel (Aoi Yuuki), The Hero (Kouki Osuzu), and Kiefer (Mamoru Miyano) prepare to talk a trip to the past in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

“Speaking to his vision for Reimagined, producer Takeshi Ichikawa – who per public internet searches does not appear to have any prior video game dev history – told fans:

“Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is a new version of Dragon Quest VII that has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences.

“When we decided to remake Dragon Quest VII, we thought deeply about the visual direction. We wanted audiences worldwide, not just in Japan, to grow fond of the charming characters designed by Akira Toriyama.

Aishe (Asami Imai) decides she’ll join The Hero (Kouki Osuzu) on his quest in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

“So, in order to depict the depth and feel of Dragon Quest VII’s story more vividly, we took on a new challenge for the Dragon Quest series: employing a hand-crafted art style and developing in-game environments that resembles dioramas.

“Dragon Quest VII Reimagined not only “reimagines” the visual and emotional portrayal of its characters, but also makes the game’s story significantly more approachable and accessible.

“So, whether you enjoyed Dragon Quest VII on its original release, struggled to collect all the tablets, or are just experiencing the Dragon Quest series for the first time, we believe this game will provide a satisfying experience.

“We hope you all enjoy it!”

Aishe (Asami Imai), Maribel (Aoi Yuuki), Melvin (Shigeru Chiba), and Gabo (Mutsumi Tamura) offer The Hero (Kouki Osuzu) a helping hand in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

However, despite his professed love for Toriyama‘s character design, Reimagined’s first trailer reveals that the party’s resident Warrior-Dancer, Aishe (formerly Aira prior to the 3DS r emake), has been covered up in comparison to her original depiction.

Where in the original Aishe covered the lower half of her body with a tattered skirt and red bikini-style bottoms, as intended to visually communicate both her background as a nomadic dancer and her battle-hardened resolve to protect her fellow Roamer tribesmen, she now sports a more ‘polite’ pair of red bike shorts.

(Interestingly, where the Female Warrior from Dragon Quest III began to have her design censored starting with 2015’s Dragon Quest Stars, Aishe rocked her original outfit as recently as 2021’s Dragon Quest of the Stars.)

Aishes’s original appearance, as depicted in Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past (1997), Square Enix

And far from the only change, in a separate interview with Square Enix, Ichikawa confirmed his aforementioned plans to “streamline” the game’s story:

“The ‘reimagined’ elements of the narrative allude to improvements in the game’s overall framework, which offers a much deeper and more compelling experience.

“In our effort to streamline the overall story progression and provide a more engaging narrative, we decided to cut subplots that have little or no direct relevance to the main scenario.

“While some content has been removed, entirely new scenarios have also been introduced. Our goal was to build upon the strengths of the original game while striving to deliver a deeper, more immersive story experience for modern players.”

Aishe (Asami Imai) prepares to regale the part with one of her traditional dances in Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (2026), Square Enix

At current, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is on track to take a trip through time starting on February 5th, 2026.

