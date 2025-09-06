From ‘F-Zero’ To ‘1080° Snowboarding’, Here Are 8 Nintendo Originals That Are In Desperate Need Of A Sequel

The launch of Switch 2 this past June set a new high for Nintendo as far as hardware is concerned. The console’s array of higher specs, especially the bigger screen and wackier Joy-Cons, as well as its backward compatibility make it one of the best handheld consoles of the modern era.

However, it could benefit from more optimized sequels of some of Nintendo’s best originals.

Access to classics, with the ability to give games a retro feel, remains one of the most innovative features of Switch 2, as it allows players to explore the best Nintendo originals from back in the day. Unfortunately, lots of Nintendo originals have been orphaned for years; without remakes or sequels to give them a modern feel for the franchise’s latest hardware.

From timeless JRPGS like Golden Sun to groundbreaking racing classics like Wave Race, here are eight Nintendo originals that are ripe for sequels.

1. F-Zero

Upon release, F-Zero transformed racing games by bringing a realistic feel to the track. The game was released as part of the SNES catalogue in 1990 and, while it received multiple updates until the release of F-Zero Climax in 2004, it has remained dormant for over two decades.

The franchise’s online remaster, F-Zero 99, remains popular on the eShop, but Nintendo hasn’t sanctioned an official sequel yet. Nintendo’s continued service of F-Zero 99 has optimized the game’s graphics and visuals for Switch and Switch 2, although an official sequel of F-Zero for the latest generation of consoles would be a more welcome addition to the franchise.

2. Golden Sun

Golden Sun and its immediate sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, pushed the limits of the GBA when they were released in the early 2000s. From deep gameplay with endless puzzles to advanced graphics, the games — running for 25 to 30 hours each — remain fan-favorite Nintendo classics nearly three decades later.

From a graphics standpoint, 2010’s Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is the most advanced sequel of the franchise. Unfortunately, Camelot Software hasn’t developed another Golden Sun title for Nintendo since then, despite all three entries being positively received. With the release of Switch 2, Nintendo is ready for a sequel to this JRPG to push its limits once again.

3. Kid Icarus

Kid Icarus is another Nintendo original that has reshaped handheld gaming despite having only three releases since its inception. Releasing in 1986, the first Kid Icarus title quickly rose to prominence on NES to become a cult classic, before Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters (1991) took over the Game Boy; becoming one of the best handheld games ever developed.

Kid Icarus: Uprising, the most recent entry in the series, largely relied on nostalgia to become one of the surprise hits on the 3DS, although it widely deviated from the gameplay of its predecessors. A sequel influenced by Of Myths and Monsters, with modernized graphics to continue Pit’s story on Switch, would be a welcome entry for most Nintendo classics fans.

4. Wave Race

Released on the N64, Wave Race 64 changed how players interacted with water physics and weather effects when gaming in 3D. The game remains the most popular entry of this classic Nintendo franchise despite the effects of its sequel, Wave Race: Blue Storm (2001), dominating the GameCube.

Considered the F-Zero of water racing, Wave Race is one of the most visually pleasing Nintendo classics on the Switch Online’s Expansion Pack. A franchise for Wii was reportedly in the works back in 2009, but it never materialized. However, Nintendo’s latest hardware is screaming for a sequel, especially Switch 2’s Joy Cons, which could work even better as watercraft handlebars.

5. Earthbound/Mother

Earthbound Beginnings (1989) and Earthbound (1994) are still at the top of the list on Nintendo’s best classic games despite not receiving any official updates for decades. Mother 3 (2006) was never released outside Japan despite the anticipation. Fortunately, the games are available online. While their deep storylines and interactive gameplay are great, the graphics look dated since none of them were built for Nintendo’s post-GBA hardware.

The game’s writer, Shigesato Itoi, relished its continued popularity as a cult classic, shutting down any hopes of a sequel. However, it might be time for Nintendo to rethink its stance as the franchise continues to enjoy a massive following.

6. 1080° Snowboarding

1080° Snowboarding redefined 3D snowboarding on the N64 with its engaging gameplay and excellent snow effects. From clear reflection of the sun off the snow cliffs to realistic damage when players hit obstacles, the game gained popularity despite its steep learning curve. While it couldn’t match the free-flowing style and tricks of its competitors like SSX, it remains a popular game among Nintendo Classics on Switch and Switch 2.

Featuring more playable characters, more tricks, and better graphics, its only sequel, 1080° Avalanche, was a worthy competitor for SSX when it was released in 2003, but Nintendo hasn’t touched the series since. With the genre continuing to advance, the franchise could use a groundbreaking sequel with better graphics, more tricks, and longer gameplay.

7. Punch Out!!

Punch Out!! is a one-of-a-kind boxing game where reading the opponent’s pattern and timing determines the result of each fight. The adventures of Little Mac ruled the NES and the SNES with the release of Mike Tyson’s Punch Out!! (1987) and Super Punch Out!! (1994), respectively.

The franchise has proved its resilience, thriving in the background when Nintendo orphaned it for over a decade, as Punch Out!! (2009) became a surprise hit on Wii. The boxing industry has since advanced, giving the creators an opportunity to integrate more characters, better graphics, and bigger challenges for Little Mac to push the limits on Nintendo’s latest hardware.

8. StarTropics

The Legend of Zelda now has the top spot in Nintendo’s adventure games series, but if the company ever wanted to diversify, a sequel to StarTropics would be the best way to go. It remains one of the most underrated Nintendo Originals, retaining a cult following despite its 3-decade hiatus.

Featuring an engaging 2D gameplay with impressive visuals, StarTropics (1990) earned a sizeable following on the NES, leading to an immediate sequel, Zoda’s Revenge: StarTropics II (1994), which was equally well received. The franchise has since been revived online with Nintendo Classics, but a proper sequel with a deeper storyline and improved graphics would likely perform better on the Switch and its successor.

