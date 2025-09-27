6 Games That Use Glitches as Part of the Gameplay

Glitches are commonly unexpected, frustrating, and even game-breaking. However, some games that use glitches as part of the gameplay. Not only do they incorporate glitches as part of their gameplay, but this can even enhance the experience for players. These intentional bugs and glitches help immerse players even more. Let’s check out the games that use glitches as part of their gameplay to enhance your experience even further.

6. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

If you’re a horror fan, then you probably have heard of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! by now. The 2021 remake of the original game looks like a dating sim, where players can date three out of the four girls in the club that they’re in. However, everything changes when one of the characters starts to mess with the game’s code, using glitches to show corruption in the digital entities, which just adds a layer of immersion and horror to the experience.

5. Minecraft

Another iconic title in its genre is Minecraft, the stellar adventure game. While Minecraft is one of those titles where you can do whatever your heart desires, it’s also a game that uses glitches as part of its gameplay. For instance, when you put two water source blocks next to one another, they end up replenishing themselves infinitely. This was originally a bug that they were going to fix, but left it as a time-saving feature. And did you know that the iconic Creeper mob was created from a glitch? That’s right, the pig mob glitched in the shape of a Creeper. The developers turned it green and made it explode!

4. Grand Theft Auto

Did you know that Grand Theft Auto, one of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry, happened because of a glitch? The game owes its entire existence to malfunctioning cops. The developers said that GTA wasn’t supposed to be about grime, or at least not about the same type of crime. It was supposed to be about illegal racing, but due to a glitch, the cops were too aggressive, which inspired the developers to shift their focus of the game.

3. The Enigma Machine

This first-person cyberpunk horror adventure called The Enigma Machine was released in 2018 and is one of the best games that use glitches as part of its gameplay. The story follows a player who must explore a simulation of the mind of a contaminated A.I., but as the player navigates the story, they experience glitchy visuals that help the player explore more of its subconscious. It’s an unnerving experience that perfectly uses glitches to their advantage, especially since the game focuses on corrupt A.I.

2. Undertale

One of the most unique and memorable stories in video game history is Undertale. The game is known for being not only incredibly hard but also intense to play. And it also has its fair share of bugs that are part of the gameplay. From changing around the coding in the game to learn about Gaster, Papyrus turning your heart blue, to Sans knowing each time you restart, there are cheats and exploits that fans are always finding that make each gameplay a unique experience.

1. Skyrim

If you want to find one of the best games that use glitches to enhance the players’ experience, then you have to include Skyrim. Not only is it one of the best RPGs ever, but it has so many bugs that players exploit. For instance, there’s a room where all the bodies of dead NPCs land when they despawn. But on the other hand, someone found a room where dogs just randomly spawn. And that’s not all. There are dozens of glitches, from how to get infinite arrows, unlimited shouts, and unlimited gold. And apparently, when giants send you flying into the sky, that was supposed to be patched, but fans begged for Bethesda to leave it in.

