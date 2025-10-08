Ghost of Yotei Faces Backlash and Boycott From Dev’s Controversial Tweet

Ghost of Tsushima is easily one of the biggest games that have been released in the last five years. It stands out with its impressive visuals, engaging story, immersive gameplay, and memorable characters. And now the wait is finally over, as the sequel has been released to gamers.

Unfortunately, things have quickly taken a turn over the last couple of months, as Ghost of Yotei faces backlash, and now a boycott, because of a controversial tweet made by one of the developers.

Ghost of Yotei, which was released on October 2, 2025, quickly became one of the most anticipated games, one that many looked down on and removed from their wishlist. All because a developer at Sucker Punch Productions stirred up a major backlash after posting a controversial tweet making fun of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s recent death.

Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University. Shortly after the news broke about his death, the Sucker Punch dev, Drew Harrison, posted: “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.”

After the post, the backlash was immediate, with critics arguing that cheering on violence against a political activist crossed a line. The backlash was so intense that Sony confirmed that Harrison was “no longer an employee” at Sucker Punch.

This, unfortunately, didn’t placate gamers all around. In fact, another group of gamers found that firing Harrison was a horrible decision, saying that Sony “caved” to “right-wing pressure”.

Bluesky is losing it!



People now want to boycott Ghost of Yotei because Sucker Punch fired Drew Harrison for her vile Charlie Kirk posts. Some are calling it “fascist support” and a “right wing cancel campaign.”



One even "joked" about a Kirk death karaoke party.



Big yikes! pic.twitter.com/EbQEJj61ro — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) September 16, 2025

One user even wrote: What Sucker Punch did, firing one of their devs for speaking truth to power, really soured my anticipation for Ghost of Yotei.” Others mocked the studio for trying to appease Trump supporters.

No matter what Sony did to try and appease gamers, it left both groups disappointed and irritated, leading many to cancel their preorders, refusing to buy the new game, and even deleting previous games by the developers from their devices.

Interestingly enough, though, the boycott didn’t do much to dampen their sales. In fact, Ghost of Yotei has sold 1.3 million copies so far, surpassing Tsushima’s launch. The launch was so successful that even in the UK, Yotei outsold Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 by three-to-one.

The UK boxed launch for Ghost of Yotei is really, really good. It is No.1, which means it beat the second week of EA Sports FC 26 (!) and sold almost 3x what Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 on Switch did.



I don’t report on physical charts much these days, but I thought this notable — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 5, 2025

Whether you agree or disagree with Drew Harrison’s tweet, it’s clear that the backlash and the initial boycott haven’t affected the game’s success.

Ghost of Yotei is out now on PlayStation, so if you’re interested in diving back into the world or want a new action-adventure to play, then be sure to check it out.

