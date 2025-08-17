6 Best JRPGs That Defined the Genre

Japanese role-playing games, or JRPGs, have produced some of the best video game franchises in history. The turn-based battles helped form the genre, along with its visually pleasing design. But which ones are considered the best JRPGs that defined the genre? From classic titles like Pokémon and Kingdom Hearts, here are our top six entries.

6. Xenoblade Chronicles

Xenoblade Chronicles Screenshot via Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles has produced some amazing games and some flops, yet it’s still one of the best games in the genre. From its combat system to its storyline, Xenoblade Chronicles is by far the top JRPG that defined the genre.

5. Kingdom Hearts

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- Square Enix, Screenshot via Steam

Kingdom Hearts brings a Final Fantasy-style game in collaboration with Disney, creating a storyline that has captured fans for years. There are several games within the franchise, and while the storyline can be hard to follow, it’s still a brilliant example of the best JRPGs that defined the genre.

4. Pokémon

Pokemon GO (2020), Niantic, Screenshot via Google Play

You can’t have a list of the best JRPGs without adding in Pokémon. The franchise plays a huge role in popularizing Japanese media to the general public. The game has been consistent over the years, following the same formula, but adding enough change and intrigue to keep fans buying.

3. Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger, Square Enix, Screenshot via Steam

Another classic title is Chrono Trigger. The game came out in the 90s, but it is still one of the best JRPGs that defined the genre. The only problem is that the franchise didn’t hold up to its primary game, as Chrono Cross wasn’t well-received, and Radical Dreamers was way too different.

2. Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy VI, Square Enix, Screenshot via Steam

Final Fantasy is a classic title in the JRPG universe and is by far one of the most well-known and beloved franchises. One of the best ones of all time is Final Fantasy VI, where players choose from one of fourteen characters to play as they move through the game. What makes this one pop is that the game covers some deep topics, like chemical warfare and more.

1. Persona

Persona 3, Atlas, Screenshot via Steam

The Persona franchise is easily one of the best JRPGs that defined the genre. Persona 3 in particular caused the game to fly off the shelves, with players taking on the role of a student who must balance their school and social life with dungeon crawling. From there, Persona 4 and 5 kept the franchise going, becoming classic titles for JRPGs.

