‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Miles Morales VA Not A Fan Of Hero’s Evolved Suit: “He Kind Of Blames Adidas”

Miles (Nadji Jeter) shows off his first original suit to Peter (Yuri Lowenthal) in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Like most players and general fans of good taste, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mile Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter has reportedly admitted that he decidedly not a fan of the young web-slinger’s Adidas-branded, ‘How do you do, fellow kids!‘ suit.

Miles (Nadji Jeter) sets out to stop Venom’s (Tony Todd) symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Seriously, remember this thing?

Officially named in-game as ‘Evolved Suit’, this incoherent mess of ‘next generation’ costume tropes – including an open-top mask, a hoodie, a bunch of unnecessary lines, and the ‘Killmonger haircut’ – mades its debut near the game’s conclusion, with Miles donning it ahead of his and Peter’s climactic battle against Venom and his symbiote invasion.

The four style variants of Miles Morales’ (Nadji Jeter) Evolved Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Looking more like real-world athletic gear than a typical superhero suit (his predecessor’s look in the first Amazing Spider-Man film notwithstanding), said suit was in fact the result of a promotional collaboration between Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games and Adidas.

Somewhat circular in its execution, the team-up would see two companies working together to produce an actual shoe, the Miles Morales Ultra 4D Mid Evolved, as specifically designed by the developers’ art team to both appear in-game and work in the real-world as a genuine performance-fashion item:

“We worked with Marvel on Miles’s Evolved Suit and shared the design with adidas and asked them to design a shoe to match,” explained Insomniac Games Senior Art Director Jacinda Chew. “Adidas suggested that we go with the Ultra 4D shoe with its 3D-printed midsole. Not only does it echo Spider-Man’s webs, but it also uses 3D printing, which fuses art and technology like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game. Everyone brought their expertise to this collaboration and created an incredible shoe that is true to Miles Morales’s character.”

The Miles Morales Ultra 4D Mid Evolved, as produced in collaboration between ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ developer Insomniac Games and Adidas

And though designed specifically for his character, it appears Jeter counts himself among the many, many fans who feel the suit needed to back to the drawing board, if not the trash can.

Per a report from Reddit user /u/JaMoraht, as shared to the /r/SpidermanPS4 subreddit:

“Asked Nadji Jeter about Miles Adidas Suit going forward. Was at Fan Expo [Canada] and he wasn’t busy after talking to Yuri so had plenty of time to chat with him.

“He doesn’t like the suit either and kind of blames Adidas for it happening. He also says he thinks since he was growing his hair the studio thought they should show it, which he thinks ruins the whole secret identity thing.

Miles (Nadji Jeter) fights to stay out of Venom’s (Tony Todd) jaws in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

“He also NEVER had that hairstyle when he was growing his hair so he doesn’t understand why they did the Killmonger cut. He couldn’t even give feedback because he only saw it by the time the guy was going to be released.

“When I asked what’s going to happen in future games he said he was pretty sure they were going back to the original suit (thank god). He was laughing the whole time talking about it.”

Miles (Nadji Jeter) takes the reigns as the Gamerverse’s official Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Ultimately, whether or not Miles comes to his fashion senses stands to be seen whenever Insomniac Games’ third proper Marvel’s Spider-Man entry (the Miles Morales game, while good, is effectively just a glorified DLC pack) is officially announced.

