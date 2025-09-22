‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Success Has Konami Considering Hideo Kojima-Less Remakes For Rest Of Series – With Two Notable Exceptions

The Boss (Kikuko Inoue) orders Naked Snake (Akio Ōtsuka) to finish his mission in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (2025), Konami

While it comes as no surprise that the objective financial success of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has Konami now looking to give the remake treatment to the rest of Hideo Kojima’s tactical stealth outings, the same cannot be said of the fact that their interest in doing so does not extend to the entirety of the series’ canon, but instead excludes two notable fan-favorites.

Naked Snake (Akio Ōtsuka) meets The Fury’s (Masato Hirano) flames in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (2025), Konami

Developed in partnership between the internal Konami Digital Entertainment dev team and noted industry support studio Virtuos, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater sought to bring the franchise’s inciting Cold War showdown between Naked Snake and The Boss to current generation hardware, all the while trying to be as faithful to Kojima’s original vision as possible.

And while its existence will undoubtedly be the subject of heated debate until the heat death of the universe, what cannot be argued is the fact that, for all its failures and successes, Delta sold like gangbusters, its total sales passing the one million mark on the same day as its release, August 28th.

Naked Snake hits the one million sales mark in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (2025), Konami

To this end, Konami’s continued remake ambitions were first brought to light courtesy of Metal Gear Solid series Twitter news account Metal Gear Network (@MGSMGN), who on September 20th shared a leaked copy of the upcoming post-viewing survey set to be given to attendees of the developer’s upcoming Metal Gear – Production Hotline, a franchise-centric panel set to be held on September 25th as part of the 2025 Tokyo Game Show.

In the upcoming survey for the METAL GEAR – PRODUCTION HOTLINE at TGS2025, a couple questions stood out to me. 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/risfFUH7ks — Metal Gear Network – MGN (@MGSMGN) September 20, 2025

Therein, one question asks fans to “select all of the following Metal Gear series titles that you would like to see remade”, with its selectable options including nearly every other non-MGS3 game, from the NES original Metal Gear to 2015’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The operative word there is ‘nearly’, as curiously, Konami’s survey does not offer selectable options for Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops or Metal Gear Rising: Revengance.

Jack (Kenyu Horiuchi) remembers his true nature in Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (2013), PlatinumGames

Given both series’ positive reception, the latter moreso than the former due to its ‘lightning bolt action’ gameplay and positively over-the-top cast of characters, their respective omissions will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to their not-insignificant fanbases.

And though of little immediate comfort, it does bear pointing out that, admittedly, there does does exist a good reason for both games’ absences: Unlike the other nine games in the franchise, Portable Ops and Revengeance were not directed by Kojima himself, instead being respectively helmed by Konami’s Masahiro Yamamoto and PlatinumGames’ Kenji Saito with the series creator serving as a producer.

Big Boss (Akio Ōtsuka) comes to the rescue of Roy Campbell (Toshio Furukawa) in Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (2006), Konami

While Konami has yet to confirm whether this is actually the reason for the the games’ exclusion from the survey, the above educated-guess being informed more by factual knowledge of surrounding circumstances than on verifiable, hardline evidence.

However, lending credibility to this theory is the fact that a potential hang-up regarding Kojima’s lack of directorial duties would explain why Konami is apparently unwilling to exploit Portable Ops or Revengeance for their own financial gain, despite their readiness to touch Kojima’s direct canon.

Colonel Volgin (Kenji Utsumi) challenges Naked Snake (Akio Ōtsuka) to a final duel in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (2025), Konami

Regardless, more information as to Konami’s plan for every species of Snake. whether Naked, Solid, Liquid, Venom, or Solidus, will likely be detailed during the developer’s aforementioned, September 20th Tokyo Game Show panel.

