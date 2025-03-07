Activision Officially Announces ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ Remake Launching This Year – But Without Original ‘THPS4’ Career Mode Or Bam Margera

In a revival notice that’s sure to spike sales of Osiris and DC shoes, Activision has officially confirmed that both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 will soon be getting the full remaster treatment – though sadly, in typical ‘modern industry’ fashion, without the fourth game’s career mode.

Its existence teased over the past few weeks via both a countdown timer on the series’ official website and a small teaser logo in the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer map, Grind, the aptly-named Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will bring the sixth generation classics to modern hardware with a number of improvements, including 4K graphics support, cross-platform multiplayer, and the option to toggle the simplified controls first introduced in the previous entry, Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2.

Further, the game will also feature maps, skaters, and music both old and new, as well as a fresh in-game tutorial narrated by the Birdman himself.

However, while the games will keep most of the originals’ totally tubular identities, the remasters will sadly not be without changes.

Firstly, the remasters will be dropping THPS4‘s career mode, which was the first in the series to replace the series’ standard ‘two-minutes to accomplish a list of open goals’ gameplay with an open-world map wherein players could pick and choose which missions to undertake and when.

Instead, as confirmed with Activision by Kotaku‘s Zack Zwiezen, “each THPS4 level will feature a list of challenges to complete in a 2-minute run.”

Second, it appears that Jackass star, one-time Element Skateboards affiliate, and Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 lead Bam Margera will not be featured as a playable skater.

Alongside the news, Activision provided a full list of new and returning skaters set to be appear on the remasters’ rosters.

In terms of the new skaters, players will be able to once again step onto the boards of fresh blood Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright, and Yuto Horigome.

Meanwhile, the available old heads will include Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Bob Burnquist.

As readers may have already noted, that list of classic skaters does not feature Margera – and while it’s not an outright confirmation of his absence, given how many bridges he’s burned in recent years as a result of his ongoing struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, it’s unlikely that he’ll be invited back to the party.

Ultimately, those interested in returning to the grind can pick up Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 when it hits the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on July 11th.

And if the hype strikes, players can pre-order either the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game – which provides access to both the Doom Guy (who originally appeared in THPS3) and one of his enemy Revenants as skaters, additional music tracks, as well as exclusive customization options ranging from clothes to skate decks – or the Collector’s Edition – which brings everything from the Digital Deluxe release, as well as a limited edition reprint of the classic ‘Bone Wings’ Birdhouse deck.

However, regardless of which version one may choose, all pre-orders will grant the purchaser three days of Early Access play time.

