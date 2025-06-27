‘Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles’ Writer Admits His “Perceptions Have Changed” Over The Years, Says Script Has “Not Particularly” Been Adjusted For Modern Sensibilities

Ramza Beoulve (Shinnosuke Tachibana) and Delita Heiral (Kôki Uchiyama) prepare to change history in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

Yasumi Matsuno, director and writer for the original Final Fantasy Tactics and scenario writer and editor for Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, has discussed what changes the script had undergone compared to the original. While he admits his own perceptions have changed over time, he said the script hadn’t been altered for modern sensibilities.

Agrias Oaks (Rina Satô) about to move in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

RELATED: From ‘Shenmue II’ To ‘Blinx: The Time Sweeper,’ Here’s The Top 8 Xbox Originals That We Want To See Sequels For

Matsuno was interviewed by German outlet JPGames (who provided their interview in German and its original English), along with other developers. The interviewer asked Matsuno about any potential changes with the remake’s script.

“The announcement from State of Play already promises numerous gameplay improvements, including a revamped user interface, the new ‘Tactical View,’ and settings for combat speed. The world has changed since 1997. Or maybe in some ways it hasn’t,” the interviewer alludes.

“The English trailer [1] announces ‘story adjustments,’ while the German trailer [2] promises ‘additional dialogue.’ I can imagine that matching the dialogue to the voice acting will require some changes. Will there be any other adjustments due to current events or the zeitgeist? Can you give us an example?” the interviewer asked.

Other outlets had translated zeitgeist as “modern sensibilities,” which somewhat fits given the context and intended meaning.

Matsuno replied, “Not particularly, no,” before delving deeper. “The concept behind the development for this title was just to present everything that was so fun and interesting about the original 1997 PS1 game in an updated format. The main focus of the updates to the script was to change it from something that the audience reads to something that the audience listens to.”

Ramza Beoulve (Shinnosuke Tachibana) unleashes an icy skill in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

RELATED: Adi Shankar Acquires Rights To ‘Duke Nukem,’ Describes His Vision For The Project As A “Middle Finger To Everybody”

“It’s kind of like the difference between a novel and a play,” Matsuno elaborated. “It’s the difference between text that you follow with your eyes and text that you hear with your ears.”

He then explained “The former needs to be easier to read, and in Japanese, that’s partly assessed according to how pretty the characters look written down, and that includes things like the balance between hiragana (plain, phonetic characters) and kanji (pictographic characters based on Chinese script).”

“The latter leaves room for the performer and seeks to show off their talents to the greatest extent, sometimes at the expense of readability and aesthetic beauty.”

A Black Mage unleashes a fiery spell in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

“The result of this is that we have made tweaks to almost the entire script. That is to say that we shifted to a ‘listening-first’ approach in order to support the new voice acting implementation.” Nonetheless, Matsuno admitted Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles may have some changes beyond that.

“In all honesty, I’ve grown older since I first wrote the script for this game, and my perceptions have changed accordingly. There may well be some minor changes to how certain lines are phrased that reflect this. If my writing technique has improved, then that’s great, but if it’s just that I’e got older and my sense of perception has grown dull, then I’m sorry,” Matsuno forewarns while laughing.

A battle rages by a waterfall in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

RELATED: The 7 Best Mobile Games Ever

It should be noted those unsatisfied with elements of Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles can play the included Classic Version which, per Square Enix, “unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation.” That would namely be the PSP version from 2007.

Director Kazutoyo Maehiro explained in his part of the interview with JPGames that the team wanted to bring Final Fantasy Tactics to new players, but admitted it could have been perceived as outdated if ported as-is. “And so, we had to make an Enhanced version that featured all new voice acting throughout and an overhauled UI, in order to address those concerns.”

“But at the same time, there are surely fans of the original who feel that it doesn’t need a lot of extra polish, for those players we have the classic version,” the director declared.

A battle- in the Classic Version- rages by a waterfall in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

“This is a title that means a lot to fans, so they don’t want it to be ruined by heavy-handed developers which is faithful to the original and yet modern. And I have felt this way about a number of remastered titles that have been released in the past,” Maehiro revealed.

“There are a huge number of fans who have felt love for Final Fantasy Tactics for many years, so we knew that it was also important for us to create a Classic version of the game based on the original.” Maehiro continued, explaining quality of life features were introduced to ensure gamers would play beyond the wave of nostalgia booting up the game.

Maehiro would also echo Matsuno’s comments on adjusting the script for voice-acting in Square Enix’ own interview.

Delita Heiral (Kôki Uchiyama) kidnaps Ovelia Atkascha (Megumi Han) in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

RELATED: The 10 ‘PlayStation Originals’ We Want To See Making A Comeback

While things are different from 1997 (or 1998 in the US), Matsuno made a poignant comment in Square Enix’ message from the developers.

“Nearly 30 years ago, the collapse of Japan’s bubble economy engulfed the nation’s financial institutions in mountains of bad debt, triggering a wave of corporate bankruptcies, a sudden and extreme rise in unemployment rates, and stagnation of Japanese society as a whole,” he laid out.

Matsuno recounted, “It was an era when many were robbed of hope, when dreams were measured by their price tag.”

Ramza Beoulve (Shinnosuke Tachibana) and Delita Heiral (Kôki Uchiyama) talk at sunset in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (2025), Square Enix

“Against this historical backdrop, I crafted a story. It was the story of Ramza, a young man who fought tirelessly against the entrenched social class system. It was the story of Delita, who sought to take advantage of this confusion and despair to advance his own social position. It was a story of a peculiar destiny, in which friendship and betrayal intertwine.”

“And now, in 2025 – a time when inequality and division are still deeply rooted in our society – I offer this story once again,” Matsuno presented. “The will to resist is in your hands.”

NEXT: ‘Atelier’ Series Producer Admits Difficulty In Trying To Satisfy Both “Asian And Western” Gameplay Demands, Asks Fans To “Keep On Sharing Your Opinions”

Ryan Pearson By Taking his first steps onto Route 1 and never stopping, Ryan has had a love of RPGs since a ... More about Ryan Pearson