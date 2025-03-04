‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ Director Says Japanese Devs “Now Create With A Global Audience Mind From The Very Start”, Confirms Games Subjected To “Thorough Ethical Reviews Tailored To Different Regions”

According to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi, the evolution of video games from a niche hobby into a worldwide industry has resulted in Japanese developers shifting their design priorities away from the sensibilities of their local markets and towards those of the larger “global audience”.

Hamaguchi, who was promoted from his role as the co-director of Remake to the director of the trilogy’s remaining entries following original Final Fantasy VII co-creator Tetsuya Nomura’s decision to take a more relaxed position in the series’ production, provided this insight into his home nation’s current approach to game development while speaking to the official Sony blog following Rebirth‘s recent Grand Award win at the 2024 Japan Asia PlayStation Partner Awards.

Asked by his hosts as to “What factors do you consider when designing a game for a wide global audience?”, the Square Enix veteran opined, “There are so many elements that go into game development. From the story to every little detail in the game’s presentation, we conduct thorough ethical reviews tailored to different regions. Taking the time and resources to ensure our work doesn’t become a source of negativity for anyone is essential in today’s world.”

“Back when the original Final Fantasy VII was released, it was primarily created for the Japanese market, and its global reach expanded as it gained recognition,” explained the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy lead programmer. “But today, rather than first prioritizing the Japanese market and letting the game’s reach grow organically, we now create with a global audience in mind from the very start. In that sense, we are in a completely different era.”

“As Japanese creators, we naturally develop the game in Japanese first before translating it into other languages,” he added. “During localization, we sometimes adjust phrasing to better fit different cultural contexts. However, this is a delicate process — players who have a deep respect and strong feelings for the original work often notice even the slightest differences between the Japanese and translated versions and ask why certain changes were made. It’s a challenge we constantly navigate in game creation.”

To this end, when later asked if he had advice for fledgling video game designers, Hamaguchi asserted, “I strongly encourage them to step out into the world and continue generating new ideas. It’s important not to limit your perspective to the values or market of your own country.”

“Maintaining a broad perspective will become even more crucial for creativity in the generations to come,” he added. “While it’s ideal to travel and experience the world firsthand, we are fortunate to live in an era where content and entertainment are easily accessible. There are countless opportunities to broaden your perspective and absorb new ideas. Always set your sights on competing on a global stage, and I hope that together, we can contribute to the growth and expansion of Japan’s entertainment worldwide.”

For those who have yet to experience the latest chapter in Cloud and Co.’s Big Adventure, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth recently escaped its PlayStation 5-exclusivity prison and is now available for PC.

