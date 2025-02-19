In Yet Another Acquisition By The Strategy Game Publisher, Paradox Interactive Purchases Former ‘Tropico’ Series Devs Haemimont Games

El Presidente takes his first steps onto the shores of Tropico in Tropico 5 (2014), Haemimont Games

In a recent press release, it was announced that Haemimont Games has been officially acquired by strategy game developer and publisher Paradox Interactive. The developers of city sims like the Tropico franchise and 2023’s tactical RPG, Jagged Alliance 3, has been taken under the umbrella of the publishers of the Crusader Kings III, Cities: Skylines 2, and Stellaris.

In addition to Haemimont Games, Paradox Interactive has recently been collecting other strategy game studios like Triumph Studios, behind the Age Of Wonders franchise, and Playrion Game Studio, who specializes in mobile game development. Not to mention a number of IP acquisitions like Bloodlines: The Masquerade and Prison Architect.

Mercenary returning fire in Jagged Alliance 3 (2023), THQ Nordic

In the press release, the CEO of Paradox Interactive Fredrik Wester praised Haemimont and shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition. He stated, “They bring a tight-knit team with long experience in developing management games with many well-received projects in their portfolio. Moreover, they have a strong creative streak, technology developed for their niche, a new IP in development, and a strong culture that fits Paradox’s way of working. We have strong faith in their team and leadership, and our main focus now is to ensure that they can continue to create great games under new ownership.”

Furthermore, on the studio side of the acquisition, Gabriel Dobrev, founder of Haemimont Games, commented on the new partnership, “The cultural fit between our companies is remarkable, and we already feel at home. This partnership empowers us to push the boundaries of our games, delivering deeper and more intense experiences to our players. It also opens new horizons for our team, technology, and creative processes, which we’re eager to explore. Expect amazing new games from us!”

Despite the relatively smaller size of the genre, there have been a number of stand out games in recent years. The continued growth of Paradox Interactive could be a sign that the genre may get more mainstream appeal and increase even further in popularity. This can be worrying for some strategy and management gamers, as “casualizing” the distinctively complex genres has been a problem for games like EA’s Sims 4 and Command and Conquer: Legions.

Natasha Volkova overlooking the battlefield in Command and Conquer: Legions (2023), Electronic Arts

The acquisition of Haemimont Games marks another strategic move in Paradox Interactive’s growing influence over the strategy and management game space. While some veterans of these genres might worry about potential simplification of their beloved complex games, both companies’ statements suggest a commitment to maintaining the depth that makes these titles special. With Haemimont’s proven track record and Paradox’s reputation for publishing deep, intricate strategy titles, this partnership could instead represent something more promising: a future where strategy games can maintain their complexity while reaching a broader audience. As the genre continues to evolve, this acquisition might not signal a dilution of what makes strategy games unique, but rather a strengthening of the specialized expertise needed to create them.

