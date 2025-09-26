Gameplay Trailer For Insomniac Games’ ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ Reveals Fall 2026 Launch Window

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) is the best at what he does in Marvel's Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Wolverine was “revealed” thanks to Insomniac Games’ ransomware hack back in 2013, and formally revealed in 2021. Now, PlayStation’s recent State of Play has given us our first snippets of gameplay and other details, along with a release date. Several elements also appear to have remained intact, per those leaks.

Aaron Jason Espinoza (Insomniac Games Senior Community Manager) took to PlayStation’s official blog to share more about how they, Marvel Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment are working together “to deliver an original take on a beloved character.”

“We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time,” Espinoza promised.

Espinoza stated, “We’re breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We’re eager to explore Logan’s story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac.”

True to this, the trailer does reveal blood and mild gore.

The story promises Logan — voiced by Liam McIntyre — will be “on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him,” across Madripoor, the Canadian wilderness, Tokyo, and more. Familar faces confirmed in the blog post and subsequent trailers include Mystique, Omega Red, the Reavers (promising to be one of the enemy factions), and the Sentinels.

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) goes berserk in Marvel’s Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Espinoza also swears the game’s combat will live up to Logan’s reputation. “He’ll use razor-sharp adamantium to dispatch enemies and untamed berserker rage to build momentum on the battlefield. He’ll leave an impression on his foes with fast, fluid, and rapid attacks and techniques that’ll dismember or break anyone who gets in his way.”

As aforementioned, the Insomniac leaks in 2013 give us a little more insight into how development has proceeded. Even the “Behind The Claws” trailer shows a piece of concept art from the leaks to lend further credibility — one with Wolverine battling Omega Red.

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) goes toe-to-claw with a Reaver in Marvel’s Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nonetheless, we must emphasize a lot can change over the process of games development, and that we shall not be linking to leaked materials. Nor will we be spoiling any story elements in this article, such as characters.

Starting with what’s the same, Liam McIntyre was cast as Wolverine even back in 2013, along with the game featuring Mystique and Omega Red. The leaked documentation, concept art, and script also confirmed other characters and their actors and actresses.

Leaked gameplay and cutscenes from an early build also show the “Princess” bar we see in the official trailer.

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) walks towards the Princess bar in Madripoor in Marvel’s Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

What we can discuss is back in 2013, Marvel’s Wolverine was planned to have hub worlds containing missions- a total of forty for fifteen hours of gameplay. Multiplayer was mentioned in other documentation, but that may be impossible due to early builds leaking.

Along with combat, stealth, and some puzzles using Wolverine’s senses; the leaks also revealed crafting suits (with abilities a’la Spider-Man) and items. Health packs also drew some confusion, as Wolverine’s healing factor was intended to be slow, but you can recover health when attacking foes.

It should be noted a lot has changed since 2013. For example, PlayStation cancelled an in-development multiplayer Spider-Man game that was part of the leaks.

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) grapples with a large Reaver in Marvel’s Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

There have also been unverified claims woke consultancy firm Sweet Baby Inc. are involved (they did work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and an Insomniac Narrative Designer defended the group). Even so, PlayStation have seen the bombs of Concord and Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

At this time of writing, Sweet Baby Inc. no longer list prior projects on their website, nor current and former clients.

The claim comes from an alleged screenshot of a tweet by Sweet Baby Inc. confirming their involvement, though there is no archive of the message. There is an alleged archive of their website with a dedicated page for the game, but it features no content, and we cannot guarantee it’s not just a 404 page for a non-existent page.

Wolverine (Liam McIntyre) tries to have a quiet drink in Marvel’s Wolverine (2026), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Wolverine launches Fall 2026 on PlayStation 5. More details are promised to come in Spring 2026, so it’ll be a wait until we see those adamantium claws again.

