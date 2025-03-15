Japanese VN ‘The House In Fata Morgana’ To Receive Live-Action Adaptation From “A Passionate North American Film Director”, Negotiations Said To Be “Moving Forward Positively”

Maria has an offer for Michel in The House in Fata Morgana (2012), NOVECT

In continuing the trend of Japanese media receiving Western treatments, The House in Fata Morgana writer Keika Hanada has revealed that a live-action adaptation of the popular visual novel is currently in development courtesy of a “passionate North American film director”.

The Beast threatens to overtake The White-Haired Girl in The House in Fata Morgana (2012), NOVECT

Penned by Hanada, drawn by illustrator Moyotaro, and developed into a proper VN by independent Japanese studio NOVECT, The House in Fata Morgana follows the star-crossed romance of two lovers, Giselle and Michel, as they attempt to reunite their souls across a number of historical time periods and spiritual reincarnations.

At the center of this sordid tale of heartbreak, physical violence, and supernatural mystery sits the eponymous House Morgana, an eerie mansion which seems to not only transcend time and space, but also possess a penchant for playing host to endless tragedy and bloodshed.

Giselle is overcome with joy at Michel’s acceptance of her exile in The House in Fata Morgana (2012), NOVECT

Currently boasting a Metacritic score of 96, The House in Fata Morgana captured the attentions of fiction fans across the board – including, apparently, a film director who wants to bring the gothic romance to live-action.

This development was first revealed to the public on March 13th following the conclusion of the Steam VN Fest.

Taking to both their official Twitter account and the visual novel’s Steam news page, developer NOVECT beamed to their fans, “[As noted] During the Steam VN Fest, The House in Fata Morgana franchise has sold an additional 10,000 copies on the platform! Thank you for the continued support in getting the word out about this magnificent work. We’re pleased to announce that a live action adaptation of The House in Fata Morgana is being planned for production in the United States!”

The White-Haired Girl checks in on Mell in The House in Fata Morgana (2012), NOVECT

“We’re currently seeking an experienced producer, director, and/or showrunner,” they added. “Please let us know if you are interested or have a recommendation.”

Closing out the announcement with some clerical information, NOVECT asked those interested in working on the project to “Send queries with credits to The House in Fata Morgana live action contact: [email protected]. Please do not send any acting reels or headshots. We are only looking for experienced (with credits) producers, directors, and showrunners at this time.”

Pauline enjoys the sea-side in The White-Haired Girl in The House in Fata Morgana (2012), NOVECT

Offering his own statement on the news, Hanada took to his own Twitter account to tell fans, “The VN Fest wrapped up with fantastic numbers, likely thanks to being featured on the front page. A huge thank you to everyone!”

From there, the writer went on to provide further insight into the aforementioned “important announcement”, informing fans that “For over two years, a passionate North American film director—who really loves Fata Morgana—has been working on a live-action adaptation project. Negotiations with multiple TV networks and producers are currently moving forward positively.”

“To further strengthen the project’s chances of becoming a reality, we are now searching for an experienced and dedicated producer,” he reiterated. “If you believe you’re the right person for this, please reach out via the email listed on our news page.”

Keika Hanada (@hanadakeika) via Twitter

At current, the identity of the mysterious North American director remains unknown. Likewise given the project’s early development stage, word remains out on whether the project will be a film or television outing.

For PC players interested in diving in to The House in Fata Morgana before it blows up in popularity, the visual novel is currently on sale for $16.24 as part of the 2025 Steam Spring Sale. Meanwhile, players on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms can pick up the definitive Dream of Revenants edition for its regular price of $40.

