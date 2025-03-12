‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Becomes Fastest Selling Capcom Game, Over 8 Million Units In Three Days

A Palico is surprised in Monster Hunter Wilds (2025), Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds has come out of the gate swinging. Capcom announced that the game has sold over 8 million units in its first three days on sale (since February 28th). This is the fastest a Capcom title has reached the milestone. And it secures the title as the fastest selling Capcom game to date.

A Palico supports the hunter against a Rathian in Monster Hunter Wilds, 2025, Capcom

RELATED: Life Finds A Way As GOG And Capcom Resurrect First Two ‘Dino Crisis’ Games For PC With “All The Original Content” And “Numerous Improvements”

Per the official statement on Capcom’s investor relations website, the Japanese developer explained how they “promoted the appeal of Monster Hunter Wilds to a broad audience worldwide, exhibiting the title at global video game events and holding an online open beta test to give many players a chance to try it, while also providing updates on game information via the online events such as Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase.”

Capcom boasted, “As a result of these continuous global initiatives, Monster Hunter Wilds has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of 8 million units in 3 days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”

The hunter, Alma (Sara Matsumoto), and Gemma (Nanako Mori) look on in awe and horror in Monster Hunter Wilds (2025), Capcom

Along with betas and well-timed drops of information, Wilds has its own legacy to thank as well. Per the Capcom Platinum Titles list — games that have sold over 1 million units — the Monster Hunter series has sold a total of 98.8 million units. It should be noted Wilds isn’t even on the list yet.

Heavy hitters include Monster Hunter: World at 21.3 million units (and currently the best-selling Capcom game to date), the Iceborne DLC (14.9 million units), and Monster Hunter Rise (16.7 millon units).

Critics have given Monster Hunter Wilds near universal acclaim, praising its accessibility and streamlining for new players. Some even called it an evolution of, and even the best game in, the series. As with most major releases, the game was also praised for gorgeous graphics.

Hunters send a Chatacabra reeling in Monster Hunter Wilds (2025), Capcom

RELATED: SNK Brings ‘Fatal Fury’ Back To Life With First New Game In 26 Years

Things were a little more divisive among gamers, however. They criticized a lack-luster story, with the gameplay being more monotonous and easy. Others praised the new monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, the fluid combat, or found the difficulty appropriate for them.

It should be noted, PC reviews from gamers are currently very poor due to being unoptimized. Steam reviews are “Mixed” (further hindered by Denuvo DRM), and even the positive ones mention the poor performance. Fans had hoped a typo discovered in the config files was the solution, but this was consistent with the rest of the game’s coding, and “fixing” it would not have any effect.

The hunter brings their Great Sword down on Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds (2025), Capcom

Still, Monster Hunter Wilds must be doing something right to earn those 8 million sales. Thanks to the series devotion to making mouth-watering food, Japanese gamers have been storming Nepalese restaurants for cheese naan.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will also be promoted to Chief Product Officer. This puts him in charge of all of Capcom’s development divisions, which he is currently deputy of, via his executive corporate officer role (which he will keep). The promotion will occur April 1st, along with several other changes of executive staff amid the resignation of the executive vice president, executive corporate officer, and others.

NEXT: Netflix’s ‘Devil May Cry’ Producer Adi Shankar Reveals Capcom Rejected His Initial Animated Series Pitch: “I Wanted To Bring ‘Dino Crisis’ Back”

Ryan Pearson By Taking his first steps onto Route 1 and never stopping, Ryan has had a love of RPGs since a ... More about Ryan Pearson