‘No Red Lines’: Xbox’s Shift Into Multi-Platform Releases Garners Praise From Veteran Sony Executives

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford, Troy Baker) face to face with Emmerich Voss (Marios Gavrilis) in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (2024), Bethesda Softworks

Former PlayStation executives Adam Boyes and Shawn Layden have shared insights into Microsoft’s new multi-platform gaming strategy, which involves releasing formerly Xbox exclusive games like Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on other platforms like PlayStation 5.

A Ford Bronco overlooking the Mexican wilderness in Forza Horizon 5 (2021), Xbox Game Studios

Tango Gameworks’ timed exclusive release of Ghostwire: Tokyo to PC and PS5 back in March of 2021 raised questions about Microsoft’s Xbox exclusive release strategy. After all, by then Zenimax, Tango Gameworks’ parent company, had been officially acquired by the American tech giant a week prior. Microsoft was evidently not prepared to break an exclusive contract for the sake of obtaining an exclusive Xbox release. Besides, Xbox had already been dabbling with multi-platform releases for a number of years with games like Gears of War 4 in 2016 or all the way back in 2003 with ports of Halo: Combat Evolved to Windows and Mac OS X.

Rain Walkers wandering the dead streets of Tokyo in Ghostwire: Tokyo (2021), Bethesda Softworks

Since then, and with the massive popularity of Xbox Game Pass on Windows, gamers have found it easy to play their favorite Xbox games on PC. Considering that Microsoft owns the Windows operating system, it is easy to rationalize the semi-exclusiveness in their release strategy. On the other hand, Tango Gameworks’ following game, Hi-Fi Rush, eventually landed on Sony’s hardware in March of 2024 after its initial, and supposedly exclusive, launch. The game’s short-lived exclusivity was followed by Obsidian’s Grounded and Rare’s Sea of Thieves on the PS5 in April of the same year.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer stating there are “no red lines” for potential multi-platform releases has Xbox players and influencers concerned about the future of Xbox as a gaming platform. In contrast, some express delight that Microsoft isn’t being stingy with their exclusives anymore. Some even outright state that this move will prove to be beneficial to Xbox in the long term.

Pirate locked and loaded into a cannon in Sea of Thieves (2018), Xbox Game Studios

Former Playstation executive Adam Boyes remarked that he “applauds [Xbox] for being agile enough in a changing and transitioning market to expand.” The former Playstation VP also acknowledged that many consumers aren’t too happy about the changes. Especially since console exclusives have been the norm since the dawn of gaming, and brand identity is a massive part of both gaming culture and the marketing behind consoles. However, Boyes then posed a question in the same breath, “Who’s the victim?” He goes on to answer his own rhetorical question, “. . . [There] aren’t any, except for people who are like, ‘I only want it where I bought it, and that’s what I expect!'”

Similar sentiments are shared by former Playstation chairman Shawn Layden, who compared this potential change to SEGA’s metamorphosis into a successful software company. Layden proposed that the changes to exclusive releases could also be an answer to the rising costs of developing games as well. “Multiplatform is a strategy, particularly in a world where the cost of development is increasing so dramatically.” He continues on to liken Xbox to post-Dreamcast SEGA, stating, “We’ve seen it before. I was in the business when Sega brought their Dreamcast titles to PS2, in time then Sega became a software-only company, and have had a great transformation in that sense.”

Roquefort (David Fane) howls at the moon in Hi-Fi Rush (2023), Tango Gameworks

As the gaming industry evolves, Microsoft’s multi-platform strategy signals a potential transformation of Xbox from a hardware-centric platform to a more fluid gaming brand. The growing pains that gamers will have to suffer during the potential transition into a world where Xbox is no longer a plastic box anymore may be harsh, but industry veterans like Adam Boyes and Shawn Layden suggest this shift is both strategic and potentially necessary.

