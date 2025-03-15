Psychedelic Indie Rhythm RPG ‘Everhood 2’ Available Now On PC And Nintendo Switch

The soul builds energy to attack the neon jellyfish in Everhood 2 (2025), Foreign Gnomes

Psychedelic indie rhythm RPG Everhood 2 has launched on PC and Nintendo Switch. Developed by Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, the sequel to 2021’s highly acclaimed indie hit aims to be even weirder, wilder, and music-er.

You gotta be a “fungi” to party in the mushroom club in Everhood 2 (2025), Foreign Gnomes

A raven agrees to help a soul reclaim its voice, in exchange for slaying the Mind Dragon. This is just as bizarre as the first Everhood from 2021, and it doesn’t get any less bizarre from there in Everhood 2. Think Undertale or Deltarune, but pondering what happens after death while in a nightclub.

Literally. The game opens asking you numerous personal questions that determine…something about the soul you’re playing as. But these run everything from your stance on what happens after death to whether you play Fortnite.

Players are tasked with traveling across strange dimensions and meeting even stranger beings that’ll make you laugh, rage, and suddenly hit you with deep thoughts. One is an actual psychologist — fair warning — and a couple of YouTuber cameos — really fair warning.

A knight fights the soul, watched on by his cat and rat companions in Everhood 2 (2025), Foreign Gnomes

Foreign Gnomes co-founder and developer Chris Nordgren explained at the time of the game’s release date announcement, “We wanted to expand Everhood’s most eclectic aspects with our sequel.”

He continued, “You can still subdue evil carrot mages, time cops, robust slime creatures, and all that good stuff to the dulcet tones of Electronic Psychedelic Power Rock, but there’s quite a lot more discovery here. We even surprised ourselves! Quite a few unknown mysteries await for Everhood fans — and for anyone new, we hope this refinement of our original ideas speaks directly to your soul, whatever color it may be.”

But you don’t have time for too much existential dread as you explore, level up, and find and enhance your gear. Most importantly, you take on your foes and other assorted weirdos in rhythm-based combat. It’s a little Guitar Hero, but you don’t want to hit every note.

You dodge enemy attacks, or you can parry some of them just at the point of impact to collect the energy. Keep gathering energy to unleash your own attack back at foes. The more energy you gather, the bigger your attack will be. But if you are damaged or touch a different color of energy to what you’re collecting, you break your combo.

While jamming out to a pulse-pounding-yet-eclectic soundtrack (and nearly every enemy in the game having their own track), you constantly have to choose. Do you launch lots of small attacks, or risk building it up for a massive hit? That is, of course, assuming you can even see the screen with how some foes assault the screen with camera-warping effects.

This RPG adventure has gameplay of 10 to 12 hours (plus extras), offers over five hours of music across over 100 tracks, has weekly challenges, and more. On Steam, there’s also Workshop support for custom battles and rooms in the game’s infinite hotel.

Everhood 2 is available right now on PC and Nintendo Switch, with a limited time 10% discount until March 18th.

