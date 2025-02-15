From ‘Digimon Story Time Stranger’ To ‘Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater’, Here Are The Top Ten Trailers From PlayStation’s February 2025 State of Play

Naked Snake (David Hayter/Akio Ōtsuka) taking aim with his good eye in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (2025), Konami.

Whenever a PlayStation State of Play, Nintendo Direct, or Xbox Developer Direct rolls around, gamers the world over can l0ook forward to being hit with the latest updates, reveals, and gameplay trailers for the industry’s upcoming slate of releases – and February 12th’s State of Play was no different.

The latest showcase for PS exclusives and more, the event featured a plurality of both console exclusives and third party offerings (though sadly for our EIC, no mention of Kingdom Hearts 4).

To that end, for your viewing convenience, here are the top trailers and announcements from the show (in no particular order) that PlayStation fans will want to know about.

Sora (Hayley Joel Osment) finds himself in a strange location in Kingdom Hearts IV (TBD), Square Enix

10. Digimon Story Time Stranger

The latest game from the Digimon franchise, Digimon Story Time Stranger appears to be a breath of fresh air for fans of Bandai Namco’s monster battler.

The recent string of Digiman Survive releases never really presented players with anything more than a beautifully deep visual novel and a mediocre tactical RPG.

Meanwhile, Digimon Story Time Stranger looks to be taking the franchise back to the more familiar and intricate Digimon Story series style of monster-raising JRPG. Prepare to Digivolve sometime later this year.

Digimon Story Time Stranger – Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

9. Onimusha: Way of the Sword & Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster

Capcom’s upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword received a remarkable gameplay trailer, but that was not all they had in store for fans during the State of Play – Out of nowhere, the developer also revealed that a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny was also in the works.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 Games

While not a complete remake of the title, this remaster has significantly upgraded visuals compared to that of the game’s original 2002 PS2 release.

While Way of the Sword is still a ways away, fans were taken by further surprise to learn that the Samurai’s Destiny remaster’s release date is just around the corner on May 23rd.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny – Pre-Order Announcement Trailer | PS4 Games

8. Lost Soul Aside

A new sci-fi fantasy IP from fledgling Chinese studio UltiZero Games, the trailer for Lost Soul Aside showed off not just its stunning visuals, but also its intricate melee combat.

Although its premise and setting weren’t elaborated upon too well, the game has plenty of gamers excited to learn more about this Final Fantasy-inspired action-adventure RPG when it releases on May 30th.

Lost Soul Aside – Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 & PC Games



7. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

In more remaster news, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater finally got a gameplay trailer, its contents giving long-time and soon-to-be Metal Gear fans a glimpse at Konami’s more ‘realistic’ take on Hideo Kojima’s PS2 classic, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

With a release date of August 28th of this year, we won’t have to wait long before jumping back into Naked Snake’s boots and taking on Colonel Volgin, The Cobras, and The Boss all over again.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

6. The Midnight Walk

One of the show’s more surprising delights was the trailer for Moon Hood Studios’ The Midnight Walk.

Coming to both PS5 and PSVR2 on May 8th, this uniquely-styled first person shooter didn’t completely show its hand, but its many claymation monstrosities and low-fps animation style are intriguing enough to warrant its addition to your personal wishilists.

The Midnight Walk – Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS VR2 Games

5. Tales Of Annihilation

One of the many games making its debut at the State of Play, Eclipse Glow Studios’ Tales Of Annihilation is an “Arthurian”-inspired action-adventure game based in a mythical version of London.

While the usual, vague exposition common in reveal trailers provides little in the way of story information, the teaser’s visuals are breathtaking, its depiction of London is likewise compelling, and the snippets of fast-paced third-person gameplay and promise of “intuitive co-op combat in a single-player experience” from the official PlayStation blog suggest that players could be in for a genuinely enjoyable time when it eventually reases.

Tides of Annihilation – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Next up is yet another entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, Secret of the Mimic.

Exactly what’s described on the tin, this eleventh installment in the series will see players going up against The Mimic, an AI-operated “prototype endoskeleton” developed by the Fazbear corporation with the intention of having it adapt to any of their animatronic costumes but has since devolved into a violent heap of twisted wires.

Streamers should begin practicing their over-exaggerated reactions ahead of Secret of the Mimic‘s June 13th release.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic – First Gameplay and Date Reveal | PS5 Games

3. Hell Is Us

Developed by Rogue Factor, Hell is Us presents a surreal, sci-fi action thriller with a dreamlike atmosphere and tone heavily evocative of Death Stranding.

However, unlike the Kojima’s ‘walking simulator’, this one features far more complex combat (which is admittedly a low bar, but still).

Revealed in 2022, Hell Is Us finally will officially hit shelves on September 4th.

Hell is Us – Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

2. MindsEye

Having garnered a whole bunch of hype since its initial reveal thanks to developer Build A Rocket Boy being made up of former Grand Theft Auto, Mafia, and Hitman series devs, MindsEye looks to present an unyielding cyberpunk take on the open-world city genre that Rockstar established all those years ago.

Its latest trailer showcasing a fleshed-out narrative, complex characters, tight third-person gunplay, and high speed city driving, MindsEye is currently gearing up for a release on an as-of-yet-unspecified date sometime this summer.

MindsEye – Reveal Story Trailer | PS5 Games



1. Saros

Last and not least is Saros, Housemarque’s successor to their smash-hit Returnal.

Admittedly, its reveal trailer didn’t show much in terms of gameplay or story, but just knowing that Housemarque has been working on another rogue-like shooter is get players hyped for what will no doubt be an edge-of-your-seat shooter.

The only bad news here is that we’ll have to wait until 2026 to get our hands on it.

Alongside these ten titles, Playstation’s State of Play featured a number of other exciting announcements related to Borderlands 4, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Monster Hunter Wilds, and many other upcoming games.

Check out their official blogpost or VOD livestream if you want to see the showcase in its entirety!

