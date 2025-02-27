‘The Callisto Protocol’ Developer Striking Distance Studios Announces Wave Of Layoffs, Parent Company Krafton Claims Job Cuts “Will Not Impact Any Planned Ongoing Support”

Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) prepares to head into an unforgiving snowstorm in The Callisto Protocol (2023), Striking Distance Studios

In yet another staffing shake-up for The Callisto Protocol developer, Striking Distance Studios has announced that they have once again been forced to make a pointed reduction to their workforce.

The ‘Two Head’ Biophage descends upon Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) in The Callisto Protocol (2023), Striking Distance Studios

RELATED: ‘The Callisto Protocol’ Threatens Penalties Against Players Who “Exploit Errors And Bugs” Or Engage In “Gameplay That Goes Against The Intentions Of How It Is Meant To Be Played”

Word of Striking Distance Studios’ latest stumble began to make its way to the public starting on February 21st, courtesy of a number of the developer’s now-former employees who broke the news of their own dismissals via their personal LinkedIn pages.

“It was a tough morning at Striking Distance, lots of layoffs, including myself,” announced Animation Director Zach Volker. “It was a great ride and I’m so grateful for the opportunities I had to lead the charge on multiple projects and for the new relationships I’ve built. Fortunately life goes on and I’m excited about what’s ahead! Looking for a strong leader, a team builder, problem solver, a positive force for good? Let’s talk.”

Zach Volker via LinkedIn

“Thinking back to the very beginning of Striking Distance Studios, to today- nearly six years later……most of the devs were laid off, and it is hard to sum it all up right now,” wrote Concept Art Director Jesse Lee. “I’m extremely proud of the work we did there and the people I worked with. Building up and leading talented concept art teams. Providing a vision for two beautiful games through a lot of caffeinated days and nights… and with some of the most amazing and skilled artists. Thankful for those years and eagerly looking forward to the next chapter and continued growth.”

Jesse Lee via LinkedIn

“Like many other great colleges at Striking Distance Studios I was impacted by the layoffs last week,” said Cloud Devops Engineer Seth Spitkoski. “I took some time over the weekend to rest, relax, and update my resume. I’m eager to dive right back in so if you have an open position and feel I’d be a good fit please feel free to reach out.”

Seth Spitkoski via LinkedIn

From there, official confirmation to this round of pink-slipping was eventually provided by Striking Distance Studios’ parent company, PUBG shepherds Krafton Inc., on February 25th.

In an official statement provided to PCGamer, a Krafton representative informed the outlet, “Striking Distance Studios has reduced the size of its team to remain agile, which creates a sustainable environment for the studio at its current stage of development.”

“The studio remains operational, and these changes will not impact any planned ongoing support,” they added. “No further changes are planned at this time.”

Elias Porter (Zeke Alton) comes clean about his past to Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) in The Callisto Protocol (2023), Striking Distance Studios

RELATED: Krafton Revives And Acquires Tango Gameworks, Plans “Future Projects” For ‘Hi-Fi Rush’

Founded in 2019 by Dead Space series co-creator Glen Schofield (who himself departed in mid 2023) with the intent of expanding the PUBG universe into the single-player sphere, Striking Distance Studios has thus far only produced a total of two games across its six-year lifespan: The Callisto Protocol and its rougelike spin-off [REDACTED], both of which ultimately released without any connection to Krafton’s signature battle royale title.

Since the October 2024 release of [REDACTED], the studio has yet to announce its next project – However, in light of these layoffs, speculation suggests that it may be a while before they do.

Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) takes in his current Biophage-laden situation in The Callisto Protocol (2023), Striking Distance Studios

As noted above, this is not the first round of layoffs to hit Striking Distance Studios in recent history.

In August 2023, just two months after the release of The Callisto Protocol, the developer announced that they would be cutting 32 team members as part of a studio-wide ‘realignment’ of their operations.

“Striking Distance Studios and Krafton have implemented strategic changes that realign the studio’s priorities to better position its current and future projects for success,” Krafton told PCGamer at the time. “Unfortunately, these changes have impacted 32 employees. Honoring the invaluable contributions of each departing team member with material support in the form of outplacement services and meaningful severance packages is our top priority during this difficult moment.”

Don Riggs takes on a Two Head Biophage in [REDACTED] (2024), Striking Distance Games

NEXT: John Carpenter Claims ‘Dead Space’ Movie Has Director, But He’s Not Involved: “They Haven’t Asked Me To Do It”