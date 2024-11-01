With ‘Slitterhead’ Just Around the Corner, It’s A Great Time To Revisit Tango Gameworks’ ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo – And It’s Free This Halloween

A Forlorn summons other spirits to attack Akito (Kensuke Nishi) in Ghostwire: Tokyo (2022), Bethesda Softworks

Dark forces have aligned perfectly for fans of the horror genre as, in honor of the spooky season, Epic Games has announced that they Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo will be free for a limited time starting this Halloween.

Hannya (Shunsuke Sakuya) prepares to unleash his plans in Ghostwire: Tokyo (2022), Bethesda Softworks

Known for its weekly free titles, the Epic Games Store has timed this gift to land on October 31 and stay free-to-get through November 7th.

Directed by Tekken 5 and Soulcalibur IV character designer Kenji Kimura and published by Bethesda, Ghostwire: Tokyo puts players in the shoes of Akito, a young man who, after a near-fatal car crash, gets possessed by a spirit named KK.

As a result, Akito gains supernatural powers and finds the drive to investigate just why Tokyo is suddenly filled with mysterious yoki and ghosts, as well as save his family from all the different paranormal and mythical creatures that have taken over.

A ghost lashes out at Akito (Kensuke Nishi) in Ghostwire: Tokyo (2022), Bethesda Softworks

In terms of actual gameplay, the game let players explores explore a neon-soaked and paranormal-flooded version of Tokyo, all in an open-world style.

And though it’s technically an FPS, instead of machine guns and shotguns, Akito is armed with spiritual power that he can wield with his hands.

Further, unlike other genre entries, Ghostwire: Tokyo also features a few RPG elements, most notably in its inclusion of an extensive skill tree.

Akito (Kensuke Nishi) finds himself stuck with KK (Kazuhiko Inoue) in Ghostwire: Tokyo (2022), Bethesda Softworks

To this same end, though it’s not explicitly labeled as a ‘survivor horror’ title, Ghostwire: Tokyo has enough horror elements to entice fans of the more spooky and scary to grab it from the Epic Games Store.

However, moreso than just being a genuinely enjoyable experience on its own, a playthrough of Ghostwire: Tokyo is the perfect way to warm-up for the soon-to-release Slitterhead.

A clawed enemy stands the player’s way in Slitterhead (2024), Bokeh Game Studio

Coming from Keiichirō Toyama, the mind behind the Siren and Gravity Rush series as well as the first Silent Hill game, the third-person horror game tasks players with surviving amidst a dark and distorted version of Kowloon, Hong Kong, wherein mysterious monsters called Slitterheads prey upon any and all unsuspecting humans.

Taking the chilling atmosphere and mostly-psychological horror of the original Silent Hill, Toyama takes things to a whole new level with Slitterhead, as its brutal combat and shape-shifting creatures promise to come together to deliver a rather nightmarish experience.

At current, Slitterhead is currently on track to spook players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox X|S consoles starting on November 8th.

One of the eponymous monsters attacks a human in Slitterhead (2024), Bokeh Game Studio

Though the two titles may differ in the perspective and specific ‘horror classification’, both Slitterhead and Ghostwire: Tokyo feature a gloomy atmosphere filled with eerie enemies, as well as possession mechanics at the core of their respective gameplay.

As such, these similarities make them a perfect thematic match and an unmissable experience for horror fans this Halloween season – and beyond.

A clawed enemy stands the player’s way in Slitterhead (2024), Bokeh Game Studio

