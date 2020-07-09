Az from YouTube channel HeelvsBabyface reviews DC Universe’s Stargirl Episodes 7 and 8 “Shiv Part 1 and 2.”

He begins his review saying, “So as I always do, I’ll just give a very brief overview and then we’ll get into the nooks and the crannies of the episode.”

“So all in all, for the most part…By the way this video is probably going to be sponsored by the phrase, ‘For the most part’ because there are, of course, exceptions to many of these rules. I thought it was really good,” he states.

He continues, “I want to make it perfectly clear I do like this show. I think this show is coming from the right place. I can legitimately feel the intentions of the crew, everyone involved in this project. This doesn’t feel shoehorned. It doesn’t feel as if there is any particular agenda, although there is a little bit here and there and some of it is right in your face and we’ll get to it.”

“For the most part, I think they really want to create a fun show and some of the things which I’ve been critical of, in this two parter they kind of get paid off and I liked it. I liked it. There are some elements that I do think need a lot of work. When I say a lot of work. I mean a lot of work,” he added.

Watch his full review below:

Stargirl Season 1 continues with Episode 9 “Brainwave.”

Check out the trailer below.

New episodes debut on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET and are available to stream every Wednesday on The CW. New episodes can also be streamed on Mondays on DC Universe. There will be 13 episodes in total.

Here’s the official description from The CW:

“DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.”

The show stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl. She’s joined by Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Luke Wilson as S.T.R.I.P.E., and Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore.

What did you think of Stargirl Season 1 Episodes 7 and 8 “Shiv Part 1 and 2?”

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)