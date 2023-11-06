Sean Gordon Murphy Reveals The Main Character For His Upcoming ‘Zorro’ Comic Is A Lesbian, Says He’s “90% Aligned With Heather Antos”

Jon Del Arroz Jon Del Arroz

Report: ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ On Apple TV+ Abruptly Cancelled After Two Seasons Over Creative Differences

Josh Berger Josh Berger

‘Ahsoka’ Finale Viewership Clocks In Worse Than ‘Andor’ That Was “Chasing The Audience”

John F. Trent John F. Trent

Early ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Reactions Paint Upcoming Film As A Tearful, Anti-War Masterpiece

JB Augustine JB Augustine

James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Reportedly Delayed To 2025

John F. Trent John F. Trent
HBO Max Logo / Gina Carano stops by Real Answers and Real Drinks with Michael Knowles

Gina Carano Responds To Reports Of HBO’s Troll Army: “How Many Lives Were Ruined Because Of Twitter Bots Cancelling Them?”

Spencer Baculi Spencer Baculi