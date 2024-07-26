‘MultiVersus’ Datamine Teases ‘Barbie’ And ‘Harry Potter’ Stages, DC’s Nubia And The Powerpuff Girls As Playable Characters

Bugs Bunny and Superman duke it out on Mikel Janin's variant cover to Multiversus: Collision Detected Vol. 1 #1 (2024), DC

A Dataminer has uncovered upcoming content for MultiVersus, including Barbie, Harry Potter, The Powerpuff Girls, and more.

A cavalcade of cartoon characters join the fight in MultiVersus (2022), Warner Bros. Games

RELATED: BioWare Reveals Removal of Blood Magic & More in “Dragon Age: The Veilguard”

As reported by VGC, the now suspended X user @AusilMV shared information datamined from Multiversus. While the posts are gone and unarchived, the embedded tweets’ text can still be seen in VGC’s article. IGN also cited @AusilMV’s findings.

In both cases, early-in-development stages were uncovered, rather than characters. “Barbie stage #multiversus (this is really early in development. this might also just be for rifts),” @AusilMV explained. Rifts are seasonal challenges for players, where players can fight AI opponents for rewards, themed around a story-line.

@AusilMV’s via X

EDITOR’S NOTE: The rest of the article will contain potential spoilers for upcoming content in MultiVersus.

IGN’s Michael Cripe describes one stage as highly resembling Barbie’s Dreamhouse in the 2023 film staring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling- a stage with multiple levels, palm trees, a slide into a pool, and lots of pink throughout.

The second stage discussed was based on Harry Potter. “Harry Potter content will be coming to #Multiversus sometime in the future (apparently this is a quidditch stage, I know nothing about Harry Potter),” @AusilMV confessed.

@AusilMV’s via X

RELATED: ‘Street Fighter’ Developer Capcom Announces They Will Now Consider Hiring “Non-Japanese Directors” To Their Board

Cripe notes the stage has broomsticks flying above a platform with red, green, blue, and yellow banners. Those would be the house colors of Hogwarts, and therefore, likely means this is Hogwarts’ Quidditch pitch.

VGC also discusses claims that Marceline from Adventure Time was also uncovered, though only IGN cites a @AusilMV tweet, along with the Powerpuff Girls, and DC’s Nubia. The later is a black Amazon, who took over as queen of Themyscira after Hippolyta abdicated.

Nubia stands tall in defense of Themyscira on Alitha Martinez and Laura Martin’s cover to Nubia and the Amazons Vol. 1 #1 “Paradise Lost” (2021), DC

@SaiyanDeezy reposted @AusilMV’s findings, which also included stages for Courage the Cowardly Dog (Muriel’s farm), and Mad Max (three large vehicles driving through a desert).

The reposts also showed two stages for Adventure Time (the Candy Kingdom and the bottom of Finn’s Tree Fort), The Powerpuff Girls (another stage set in Townsville), and Looney Tunes (a stone bridge with explosives above a road a’la Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner).

The injured Coyote and Roadrunner in Looney Tunes Season 1 Episode 8 “Cactus If You Can” (2020), Warner Bros. Animation

RELATED: ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Dev Team Responds To Criticisms From Japanese Players, Claim Yasuke’s Samurai Status Is “A Matter Of Debate And Discussion”

Finally @SaiyanDeezy showed that a render of Marceline also shows her in her vampire form, while Nubia is shown wielding a spear (while Wonder Woman uses a sword and shield in MultiVersus).

A datamine back in May 2022 revealed multiple upcoming characters. Along with the Joker being voiced by Mark Hamill, that leak also teased Rick and Morty from their titular show, Gizmo from Gremlins, NBA star LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy, Jack from Samurai Jack, Looney Tunes’ Marvin the Martian, and the Warner siblings from Animaniacs.

Jack prepares for battle in MultiVersus (2022), Warner Bros. Games.

At this time of writing, all but the Warners are now part of MultiVersus. Other characters in the leak included Raven from Teen Titans, Scooby-Doo, Daenerys and The Hound from Game of Thrones, The Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, Godzilla, Johnny Bravo, Fred Flintstone, Daffy Duck, Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, Ben 10, and Ted Lasso.

The Powerpuff Girls, Mad Max, and Harry Potter were also listed, but the latter two were “On Hold” as of May 2022.

All of the above gives fans plenty to chew on. Firstly, not all stages have characters representing them – such as the Water Tower and Dexter’s Laboratory. Yet, will the success and memes of 2023’s Barbie see a playable Ken? Or taking advantage of Barbie’s many, many careers and hobbies?

Barbie (Margot Robbie) is surprised to find Ken (Ryan Gosling) was stowing away in her car in Barbie (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Is Warner Bros. not afraid of outrage against J.K. Rowling and happy to back The Boy Who Lived? If so, the success of Hogwarts Legacy may have helped with that. Would a Wile E. Coyote stage go down well, after the cancelling of Coyote vs. Acme?

NEXT: ‘SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos’ Re-Release Censors Cover Art, Adds Disclaimer Apologizing For Outdated Content