Artist Jason Robinson Shares Pinup Of Adult Kiki From Kiki’s Delivery Service

Artist Jason Robinson recently shared his completed pinup of an adult Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Kiki’s Delivery Service is a 1989 film written, produced, and directed by Hayao Miyazaki adapted from the 1985 novel Eiko Kadono. The film was animated by Studio Ghibli and distributed by the Toei Company.

The film would make its way to the United States in 1998 after a distribution deal between The Walt Disney Company and Studio Ghibli with a English dub recorded by Buena Vista Home Video.

Kiki’s Delivery Service followed witch-in-training 13-year-old Kiki and her black cat Jiji as they leave home and fly on her broomstick to the port town of Koriko.

While departing Koriko, she is pursued by a young boy named Tombo, who is fascinated by aviation and admires Kiki’s flying prowess.

The film follows the adventures of Kiki as she starts up a Witch Delivery Business and transitions from a young girl to an adult and the responsibilities and difficulties that come with being an adult.

Robinson began his pinup of Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service on Chester Busby’s Drawn & Quartered: Fan Edition.

He would complete the pinup on his own channel.

Finally, he shared the pinup to Instagram.

Robinson wrote, “Finished drawing of a slightly-older Kiki from KIKI‘s DELIVERY SERVICE, for yesterday‘s Drawn & Quartered: Fan Edition competition on YouTube!”

He added, “The 9×12 original art is available for purchase for $100. Just DM me, or let me know in the comments and I‘ll send you the necessary information.”

Robinson has previously shared pinups of SonSon from Marvel vs Capcom 2.

Back in May he also shared a pinup of the X-Men’s Magik.

And more recently he shared a pinup of Elektra.

What do you make of Robinson’s adult Kiki pinup from Kiki’s Delivery Service?

