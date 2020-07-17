Crunchyroll Releases New The God of High School Clip Alongside Images For Episode 3

Crunchyroll Releases New The God of High School Clip Alongside Images For Episode 3

Crunchyroll released a new clip for The God of High School episode 3 “wisdom/kingdom” alongside images from the episode.

For those unfamiliar with The God of High School, it’s a brand new Crunchyroll Original series based on The God of High School WebToon series by Yongje Park.

The show follows Jin Mori and his high school classmates as they compete in a fighting tournament, borrow power from the gods, and discover a mysterious organization.

The new clip sees the undefeated Queen Amazoness Mah Miseon facing off against Yoo Mira.

Take a look.

Along with this new clip, Crunchyroll also released new images from the upcoming episode as well as a new description for the third episode.

The description begins, “Mira faces off against WWD women’s pro wrestler Mah Miseon, but her sword fighting can’t keep up with Miseon’s well-built body and overwhelming strength.”

It continues, “Mori faces the risk of being disqualified from the tournament after interfering with the match between Gang Manseok and Go Gamdo.”

The description then states, “Park Mujin, a National Assembly member and God of High School’s sponsor, tells Mori that if he can defeat Commissioner Q in a match, he will be allowed to return to the tournament.”

It concludes, “Meanwhile, as regional preliminaries continue across Korea, a secretive organization schemes behind the scenes. The “key” to fulfilling their desires turns out to be…”

The third episode titled “Wisdom/Kingdom” debuts on Crunchyroll on Monday, July 20th.

What do you make of this new clip teasing the showdown between Yoo Mira and Mah Miseon? Are you looking forward to the third episode?

(Visited 98 times, 54 visits today)