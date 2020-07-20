[SPOILERS] Latest Chapter of Dragon Ball Super Sees Moro Unleashing His Power Against Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, And The Z Fighters!

Despite Goku’s new mastery of the Ultra Instrinct -Sign- form and Vegeta’s new anti-transformation technique, Moro continues to prove that his ancient magic and absorption abilities are beyond compare, easily wiping the floor with the Z Fighters in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

With Moro’s absorption of Seven-Three last chapter, the alien wizard has gained his subordinate’s ‘copy’ technique, allowing him to mimic the techniques and abilities of those who he physically touches on the neck.

His damaged pride from his defeat last chapter, Vegeta attacks Moro in a blind rage, only for the Saiyan Prince to be blown away by the villain’s use of his very own Big Bang Attack:

As Moro continues to brush off various attempts to attack him by the remaining Z-Fighters, Goku, with the help of Gohan, unleashes a devastating Warp Kamehameha at point-blank range, causing their enemy to lose an arm.

Shockingly, this Kamehameha ultimately has no effect, as Moro quickly regenerates his arm and drives it through Goku’s chest, leaving him with a giant, gaping chest wound:

After brutally wounding the Saiyan hero, Moro proceeds to systematically eliminate Gohan, Piccolo, Android 17, and Android 18, defeating them with simple strikes and their own mimicked abilities.

He even goes as far as tearing through Piccolo with his own Special Beam Cannon technique (ala Raditz’s defeat during the Saiyan Saga Arc of Dragon Ball Z).

With Jaco being the only survivor of Moro’s onslaught, the space patrolman readies his pistol and takes aim at Moro, the wizard’s attention is diverted last second by the appearance of the angelic Agent Merus.

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, featuring the complete beating delivered by Moro and a surprise attempt by the Earth Guardian Dende to lend the Z Fighters assistance, is now available to read on ViZ’s official website.

