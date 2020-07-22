Artist DyegoJack has shared a number of pinups featuring Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano on his DeviantArt page.

Tano has increasingly become popular within the Star Wars fandom. The character was prominently featured in the recent conclusion to Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7.

There are also quite a few rumors that the character will be making the leap to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 with actress Rosario Dawson playing the character.

In fact there are even rumors that Tano could be spun off into her own series.

Not only are there live-action rumors about Tano, but there are also rumors that her story following the conclusion of Star Wars Rebels could also be continued in a new animated series.

Needless, to say there definitely appears to be interest in continuing with the character, who first debuted in The Clone Wars film back in 2008.

Artist DyegoJack is also interested in Ahsoka Tano as he recently shared a number of pinups featuring the former Jedi Padawan in a little less clothing than she is accustomed to wearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

In fact, after sharing this pinup to his Deviant Art page, DyegoJack declared, “Ahsoka is my favorite character.”

In September 2018, he previously shared another Ahsoka pinup.

Back in May 2017, DyegoJack shared a pinup of Ahsoka preparing for battle with both her lightsabers drawn.

In March 2016 he shared a pinup of Ahsoka in action as she deflects an incoming lightsaber attack with one of her own lightsabers.

If you are interested in getting a commission his DeviantArt page indicates you can contact him at [email protected].

What do you make of DyegoJack’s Ahsoka Tano pinups? Which one is your favorite?

